Lee Jae-myung calls out President Yoon for still exercising peronnel authority

[Anchor]



Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min has submitted his resignation.



The one who approved the dismissal of this minister was President Yoon Suk Yeol.



In response, the opposition criticized that the statement made by Representative Han Dong-hoon about the president being excluded from duties was proven to be a lie.



Representative Han countered that it was merely a passive handling of the situation.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that he would not be involved in state affairs before his resignation, and this was announced by Representative Han Dong-hoon at 11:05 AM.



[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "Even before his resignation, the president will not be involved in state affairs, including diplomacy."]



About four hours later, at 3:20 PM, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that Minister Lee Sang-min stated his resignation, and it was accepted. In his statement, the minister acknowledged the seriousness of his responsibility for not adequately assisting the president.



The one who approved the dismissal was President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Ministry of the Interior and Safety Official/Voice Altered: "It is correct that the president did it. Because the president approved it, the presidential office is the entity that accepted it."]



A ruling party official stated that this decision was made considering the need to fill the ministerial vacancy responsible for public safety and disaster situations.



The Democratic Party responded, saying, "The exclusion of President Yoon from duties was a blatant lie."



[Lee Jae-myung/Representative of the Democratic Party: "He said he would delegate that authority, but (President Yoon) is exercising it himself. If he's delegated it, he should have asked. Representative Han Dong-hoon, should we accept Minister Lee Sang-min's resignation?"]



As the controversy arose, Representative Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party stated that it was not an active exercise of authority.



[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "He has resigned. It is not about making any appointments or anything like that; there can be passive handling of cases like a resignation."]



It was also reported that Oh Ho-ryong, a special advisor to the Director of the National Intelligence Service, has been appointed as the successor to the dismissed former Deputy Director Hong Jang-won.



The National Intelligence Service explained that the new deputy director was appointed on the day before the impeachment vote, which was on December 6th.



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



