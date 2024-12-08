News 9

Lee Jae-myung calls out President Yoon for still exercising peronnel authority

입력 2024.12.08 (23:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min has submitted his resignation.

The one who approved the dismissal of this minister was President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In response, the opposition criticized that the statement made by Representative Han Dong-hoon about the president being excluded from duties was proven to be a lie.

Representative Han countered that it was merely a passive handling of the situation.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that he would not be involved in state affairs before his resignation, and this was announced by Representative Han Dong-hoon at 11:05 AM.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "Even before his resignation, the president will not be involved in state affairs, including diplomacy."]

About four hours later, at 3:20 PM, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that Minister Lee Sang-min stated his resignation, and it was accepted. In his statement, the minister acknowledged the seriousness of his responsibility for not adequately assisting the president.

The one who approved the dismissal was President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Ministry of the Interior and Safety Official/Voice Altered: "It is correct that the president did it. Because the president approved it, the presidential office is the entity that accepted it."]

A ruling party official stated that this decision was made considering the need to fill the ministerial vacancy responsible for public safety and disaster situations.

The Democratic Party responded, saying, "The exclusion of President Yoon from duties was a blatant lie."

[Lee Jae-myung/Representative of the Democratic Party: "He said he would delegate that authority, but (President Yoon) is exercising it himself. If he's delegated it, he should have asked. Representative Han Dong-hoon, should we accept Minister Lee Sang-min's resignation?"]

As the controversy arose, Representative Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party stated that it was not an active exercise of authority.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "He has resigned. It is not about making any appointments or anything like that; there can be passive handling of cases like a resignation."]

It was also reported that Oh Ho-ryong, a special advisor to the Director of the National Intelligence Service, has been appointed as the successor to the dismissed former Deputy Director Hong Jang-won.

The National Intelligence Service explained that the new deputy director was appointed on the day before the impeachment vote, which was on December 6th.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung calls out President Yoon for still exercising peronnel authority
    • 입력 2024-12-08 23:40:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min has submitted his resignation.

The one who approved the dismissal of this minister was President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In response, the opposition criticized that the statement made by Representative Han Dong-hoon about the president being excluded from duties was proven to be a lie.

Representative Han countered that it was merely a passive handling of the situation.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that he would not be involved in state affairs before his resignation, and this was announced by Representative Han Dong-hoon at 11:05 AM.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "Even before his resignation, the president will not be involved in state affairs, including diplomacy."]

About four hours later, at 3:20 PM, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that Minister Lee Sang-min stated his resignation, and it was accepted. In his statement, the minister acknowledged the seriousness of his responsibility for not adequately assisting the president.

The one who approved the dismissal was President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Ministry of the Interior and Safety Official/Voice Altered: "It is correct that the president did it. Because the president approved it, the presidential office is the entity that accepted it."]

A ruling party official stated that this decision was made considering the need to fill the ministerial vacancy responsible for public safety and disaster situations.

The Democratic Party responded, saying, "The exclusion of President Yoon from duties was a blatant lie."

[Lee Jae-myung/Representative of the Democratic Party: "He said he would delegate that authority, but (President Yoon) is exercising it himself. If he's delegated it, he should have asked. Representative Han Dong-hoon, should we accept Minister Lee Sang-min's resignation?"]

As the controversy arose, Representative Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party stated that it was not an active exercise of authority.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "He has resigned. It is not about making any appointments or anything like that; there can be passive handling of cases like a resignation."]

It was also reported that Oh Ho-ryong, a special advisor to the Director of the National Intelligence Service, has been appointed as the successor to the dismissed former Deputy Director Hong Jang-won.

The National Intelligence Service explained that the new deputy director was appointed on the day before the impeachment vote, which was on December 6th.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…<br>한 대표-한 총리 담화

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…한 대표-한 총리 담화
대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?

대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?
국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ <br>위한 여야 회담 제안

국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ 위한 여야 회담 제안
[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”

[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.