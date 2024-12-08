News 9

How much authority does the PM actually have with a sitting president?

입력 2024.12.08 (23:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Representative Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated that President Yoon Suk Yeol will not be involved in state affairs until his resignation, and that Prime Minister Han and the ruling party will closely consult to ensure that state affairs proceed without disruption.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon examined whether there is a legal basis for this and what the issues are.

[Report]

Our Constitution clearly defines the Prime Minister as the second-in-command of the executive branch, following the President.

The Prime Minister assists the President and is to act in the President's stead when the President is unable to perform their duties.

However, there is an important premise.

This is limited to cases where the offce of the president is vacant or unable to perform their duties due to an accident.

'Vacancy' refers to situations where the President dies, resigns voluntarily, or is impeached and a new President must be elected.

'Accident' generally refers to cases where the President is ill to the extent that they cannot perform their duties, or when an impeachment motion is passed in the National Assembly, resulting in the suspension of their duties.

However, the current situation is not a vacancy, and whether it can be considered an 'accident' due to an investigation for treason is a matter of debate.

Additionally, the concept of a responsible Prime Minister, which is being discussed by some, pertains to the extent of authority the Prime Minister can exercise, but it is not a term found in our Constitution.

Some legal experts believe that it is possible for the President to delegate authority to the Prime Minister through political agreements, but even in this case, there are no mechanisms to prevent the President from retracting that delegation and exercising the authority again at any time.

Even if the Prime Minister is granted the authority to direct and supervise the executive branch through a major political agreement, it is pointed out that it would be difficult for them to hold the same powers as the head of state in matters such as diplomatic activities or military command.

[Lee Hwang-hee/Sungkyunkwan University Law School Professor: "It seems difficult to definitively conclude that exercising the President's authority as head of the executive branch in accordance with his orders is unconstitutional, but on the other hand, the President's authority as head of state cannot be exercised by the Prime Minister unless they are the official acting authority..."]

It appears that we will need to observe further discussions between the ruling and opposition parties to determine the extent to which Prime Minister Han can operate state affairs and exercise presidential authority.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • How much authority does the PM actually have with a sitting president?
    • 입력 2024-12-08 23:40:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Representative Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stated that President Yoon Suk Yeol will not be involved in state affairs until his resignation, and that Prime Minister Han and the ruling party will closely consult to ensure that state affairs proceed without disruption.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon examined whether there is a legal basis for this and what the issues are.

[Report]

Our Constitution clearly defines the Prime Minister as the second-in-command of the executive branch, following the President.

The Prime Minister assists the President and is to act in the President's stead when the President is unable to perform their duties.

However, there is an important premise.

This is limited to cases where the offce of the president is vacant or unable to perform their duties due to an accident.

'Vacancy' refers to situations where the President dies, resigns voluntarily, or is impeached and a new President must be elected.

'Accident' generally refers to cases where the President is ill to the extent that they cannot perform their duties, or when an impeachment motion is passed in the National Assembly, resulting in the suspension of their duties.

However, the current situation is not a vacancy, and whether it can be considered an 'accident' due to an investigation for treason is a matter of debate.

Additionally, the concept of a responsible Prime Minister, which is being discussed by some, pertains to the extent of authority the Prime Minister can exercise, but it is not a term found in our Constitution.

Some legal experts believe that it is possible for the President to delegate authority to the Prime Minister through political agreements, but even in this case, there are no mechanisms to prevent the President from retracting that delegation and exercising the authority again at any time.

Even if the Prime Minister is granted the authority to direct and supervise the executive branch through a major political agreement, it is pointed out that it would be difficult for them to hold the same powers as the head of state in matters such as diplomatic activities or military command.

[Lee Hwang-hee/Sungkyunkwan University Law School Professor: "It seems difficult to definitively conclude that exercising the President's authority as head of the executive branch in accordance with his orders is unconstitutional, but on the other hand, the President's authority as head of state cannot be exercised by the Prime Minister unless they are the official acting authority..."]

It appears that we will need to observe further discussions between the ruling and opposition parties to determine the extent to which Prime Minister Han can operate state affairs and exercise presidential authority.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…<br>한 대표-한 총리 담화

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…한 대표-한 총리 담화
대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?

대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?
국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ <br>위한 여야 회담 제안

국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ 위한 여야 회담 제안
[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”

[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.