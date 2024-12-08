Speaker proposes meeting between parties to discuss transfer of power

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The proposal for an 'orderly early resignation' put forth by leader of the People Power Party

Han Dong-hoon has been criticized by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik as unconstitutional, stating that the Prime Minister and the ruling party are exercising powers that no one has granted them.



He then proposed a meeting between the ruling and opposition parties to discuss the suspension of presidential duties.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Just an hour and a half after the Prime Minister and the ruling party announced a public address stating they would manage state affairs, Speaker Woo Won-shik called an emergency press conference.



Speaker Woo described Han's proposal as "a transfer of power not delegated by the people," calling it 'clearly unconstitutional.'



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "Power is not in the president's pocket. The transfer of that authority cannot be determined at the president's discretion."]



He criticized the joint address for misleading the public into thinking such actions were legitimate.



He then proposed a meeting between the ruling and opposition parties to address the suspension of presidential duties and the instability of state affairs.



While he did not specify the timing or agenda, he left the scope of discussion broadly open.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "(Whether the ruling party participates in impeachment proceedings or if constitutional amendments to shorten the term can be discussed...) We will find out when we gather and talk. We are not setting all the issues to be discussed in advance."]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, emphasized the importance of the National Assembly's role due to the executive's de facto incapacitation and urged Han Dong-hoon to respond to the meeting request.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I hope (Han Dong-hoon) is not thinking, 'How can I seize power during this opportunity?' and promptly agrees to the meeting."]



After fulfilling his schedule following the public address, Han Dong-hoon did not provide a clear response to the Speaker's proposal.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I have not heard that. Did he propose a meeting between the ruling and opposition parties? I haven't heard anything..."]



When asked if the presidential duties would also exclude military command, he replied, "I think it is the same. Including diplomacy," and did not answer further questions.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



