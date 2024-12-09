‘Early resignation’ of president inevitable, parties disagree on “when”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The timing of President Yoon's resignation is also a point of contention.



The ruling party is divided internally over the timing of an 'orderly early resignation,' while the opposition maintains that there is no other option but immediate resignation or impeachment.



Reporter Kim Yeong-eun has the details.



[Report]



The early resignation of the president has effectively become an inevitable.



Within the ruling party, where opposition to impeachment is the party line, opinions are divided regarding the timing of the resignation.



Eight years ago, at the time of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, it took just over five months from the National Assembly's passing of the impeachment to a snap presidential election. There are suggestions to align Yoon's resignation timing with a similar schedule for the upcoming election.



[Shin Ji-ho/Deputy Chief of Strategy and Planning, People Power Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus'] : "A resignation within six months could be one option."



On the other hand, there are also calls to expedite the resignation to hold what is referred to as a 'cherry blossom election'.



There is also significant support for pursuing a constitutional amendment to shorten the term through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.



In this case, negotiations for constitutional amendment and the procedures for a national referendum would need to take place, which could take additional time before the next presidential election.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party/Dec. 7] : "We will present our own blueprint for national reform, including a constitutional amendment to shorten the term, and I am saying that the party will take the lead in this."



The Democratic Party is currently not considering the ruling party's so-called 'orderly resignation.'



[Noh Jong-myeon/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus'] : "If the public does not agree and the opposition does not cooperate, is a responsible prime minister system or a constitutional amendment to shorten the term possible?"



In other words, they believe there is no solution other than immediate resignation or impeachment.



[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Member of the Democratic Party] : "Without (immediate) suspension of duties, this issue cannot be fundamentally resolved. Not xix months, even six seconds is dangerous."



The leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, Cho Kuk, stated that discussions on a constitutional amendment to shorten the term can only take place after immediate suspension from duties and an arrest.



As the positions of the ruling and opposition parties sharply diverge, the timeline for the future political landscape remains shrouded in uncertainty.



KBS News, Kim Yeong-eun.



