President Yoon remains silent for second day, statement expected after weekend

[Anchor]

Even as the political situation is rapidly proceeding with the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister making public addresses, the presidential office continues to remain silent.

Let's connect with our reporter.

Lee Hyeon-jun, there hasn't been any significant statement from the presidential office today (Dec. 8), right?

[Reporter]

That's correct, the presidential office has not issued any statements for the second consecutive day.

It seems President Yoon is judging that making a statement would be inappropriate given his decision to delegate the matter of stabilizing the political situation to his party.

The scheduled regular meeting between Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the President for tomorrow (Dec. 9) has also been canceled, which appears to align with the same reasoning.

This afternoon, it was reported that the resignation of Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min was accepted.

Normally, there would be an announcement from the presidential office, but today it came from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, causing some confusion among the press corps.

The explanation regarding the exercise of personnel authority, that it was due to concerns over public safety and disaster management, was also conveyed by officials from the ruling party.

[Anchor]

I'm curious about the presidential office's stance on Representative Han Dong-hoon's call for early resignation and the investigation into the insurrection. When can we expect a response?

[Reporter]

Key aides are continuing to work over the weekend in an emergency response system.

There are reports that some within the office are questioning whether it is actually appropriate to remain silent.

Previously, President Yoon stated that he would not evade legal and political responsibilities related to the recent crisis.

It is true that there is significant public interest in what his thoughts are regarding the simultaneous investigations currently underway.

After the weekend, it is anticipated that President Yoon will express his position in some form.

This has been a report from the presidential office.

