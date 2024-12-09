News 9

Internal discord within ruling party on Han Dong-hoon leading government

[Anchor]

As the representative of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, asserts that an orderly early resignation of the president is the best option and begins to stabilize the political situation, discord is arising within the party.

There are voices of dissatisfaction, stating that the president has entrusted the party with the task of stabilizing the political situation, not to Representative Han.

Senior lawmakers with more than four terms are set to meet tomorrow (Dec. 9).

Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

After announcing a dialogue with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Representative Han Dong-hoon called in lawmakers from the "pro-Han faction" for a strategy meeting.

[Kwak Gyu-taek/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "(Is there a roadmap for early resignation?) There might be something like that..."]

[Kim Jong-hyuk/Highest Committee Member of the People Power Party: "We asked about various things discussed earlier in the dialogue. Nothing has been decided."]

It is reported that they discussed the method of the president's resignation and measures for stabilizing state affairs, and after a six-hour meeting, Representative Han reiterated that an orderly early resignation is the best for the country and the people.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "(Impeachment) is expected to cause severe factional chaos. Early resignation and an even earlier exclusion from duties can provide clear predictability..."]

However, there is a heated debate within the party.

They argue that while the president has entrusted the party with the task of stabilizing the political situation, it does not mean that it has been entrusted to Representative Han personally.

Five-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun from the pro-Yoon faction expressed discomfort, stating that the exclusion of the president from duties and early resignation should go through the party's decision-making process.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "The more serious the issue, the more such voices need to be reflected through a proper process through the party's decision-making body."]

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo urged Representative Han to resign, claiming that he is trying to control state affairs by threatening the president.

In this situation, veteran lawmakers with more than four terms will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to activate a senior council.

They plan to gather solutions for the president's resignation and convey them to Representative Han.

Separately, Representative Han will meet privately with lawmakers with more than three terms to discuss measures for stabilizing the political situation.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

