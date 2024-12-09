Lee Jae-myung labels unconstitutional transfer of power a “second insurrection”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is criticizing Representative Han Dong-hoon's suggestion of an 'orderly early resignation,' as a destruction of constitutional order and a second insurrection.



The Democratic Party plans to put the presidential impeachment motion bill to a vote again on the 14th.



They stated that they would achieve a suspension of the president's duties by Christmas.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



After the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister made a public statement today about closely cooperating to manage state affairs, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung labeled it a 'second insurrection.'



He argued that the system of the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister acting as presidential authorities is without legal basis, and is a destruction of constitutional order.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "How can such a bizarre official announcement be made? Isn't this another coup d'état that destroys constitutional order? Are we dealing with something like a Communist People's Chairman?"]



He also suggested that there is a high possibility that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo agreed to the martial law and stated that impeachment would be considered.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems we need to seriously consider whether it is appropriate for someone who is not in their right mind to discuss or take charge of state affairs at this critical juncture."]



Lee emphasized that President Yoon Suk Yeol still holds military command and expressed suspicion about the possibility of a second martial law by the provocation of war.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "A justification to declare martial law. It has become difficult to do it again for such nonsensical reasons, and because there will be no compliance. The military would have to have no choice but to respond, which would be to create a situation where actual war occurs."]



Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok stated that he believes the presidential office and the prosecution's top officials are colluding, emphasizing that those involved in the declaration of martial law, including President Yoon, should be immediately arrested and investigated by the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.



The Democratic Party declared that starting from the 14th, they would put the presidential impeachment motion bill to a vote every week and would ensure its passage before Christmas.



They also announced plans to process the special investigation bill regarding President Yoon's charges of insurrection and the permanent special prosecution bill consecutively.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



