News 9

Lee Jae-myung labels unconstitutional transfer of power a “second insurrection”

입력 2024.12.09 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is criticizing Representative Han Dong-hoon's suggestion of an 'orderly early resignation,' as a destruction of constitutional order and a second insurrection.

The Democratic Party plans to put the presidential impeachment motion bill to a vote again on the 14th.

They stated that they would achieve a suspension of the president's duties by Christmas.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

After the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister made a public statement today about closely cooperating to manage state affairs, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung labeled it a 'second insurrection.'

He argued that the system of the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister acting as presidential authorities is without legal basis, and is a destruction of constitutional order.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "How can such a bizarre official announcement be made? Isn't this another coup d'état that destroys constitutional order? Are we dealing with something like a Communist People's Chairman?"]

He also suggested that there is a high possibility that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo agreed to the martial law and stated that impeachment would be considered.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems we need to seriously consider whether it is appropriate for someone who is not in their right mind to discuss or take charge of state affairs at this critical juncture."]

Lee emphasized that President Yoon Suk Yeol still holds military command and expressed suspicion about the possibility of a second martial law by the provocation of war.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "A justification to declare martial law. It has become difficult to do it again for such nonsensical reasons, and because there will be no compliance. The military would have to have no choice but to respond, which would be to create a situation where actual war occurs."]

Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok stated that he believes the presidential office and the prosecution's top officials are colluding, emphasizing that those involved in the declaration of martial law, including President Yoon, should be immediately arrested and investigated by the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.

The Democratic Party declared that starting from the 14th, they would put the presidential impeachment motion bill to a vote every week and would ensure its passage before Christmas.

They also announced plans to process the special investigation bill regarding President Yoon's charges of insurrection and the permanent special prosecution bill consecutively.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung labels unconstitutional transfer of power a “second insurrection”
    • 입력 2024-12-09 00:22:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is criticizing Representative Han Dong-hoon's suggestion of an 'orderly early resignation,' as a destruction of constitutional order and a second insurrection.

The Democratic Party plans to put the presidential impeachment motion bill to a vote again on the 14th.

They stated that they would achieve a suspension of the president's duties by Christmas.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

After the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister made a public statement today about closely cooperating to manage state affairs, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung labeled it a 'second insurrection.'

He argued that the system of the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister acting as presidential authorities is without legal basis, and is a destruction of constitutional order.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "How can such a bizarre official announcement be made? Isn't this another coup d'état that destroys constitutional order? Are we dealing with something like a Communist People's Chairman?"]

He also suggested that there is a high possibility that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo agreed to the martial law and stated that impeachment would be considered.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems we need to seriously consider whether it is appropriate for someone who is not in their right mind to discuss or take charge of state affairs at this critical juncture."]

Lee emphasized that President Yoon Suk Yeol still holds military command and expressed suspicion about the possibility of a second martial law by the provocation of war.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "A justification to declare martial law. It has become difficult to do it again for such nonsensical reasons, and because there will be no compliance. The military would have to have no choice but to respond, which would be to create a situation where actual war occurs."]

Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok stated that he believes the presidential office and the prosecution's top officials are colluding, emphasizing that those involved in the declaration of martial law, including President Yoon, should be immediately arrested and investigated by the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.

The Democratic Party declared that starting from the 14th, they would put the presidential impeachment motion bill to a vote every week and would ensure its passage before Christmas.

They also announced plans to process the special investigation bill regarding President Yoon's charges of insurrection and the permanent special prosecution bill consecutively.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…<br>한 대표-한 총리 담화

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…한 대표-한 총리 담화
대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?

대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?
국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ <br>위한 여야 회담 제안

국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ 위한 여야 회담 제안
[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”

[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.