News 9

DP refuses budget proposal discussions until “unconstitutional elements” removed

입력 2024.12.09 (00:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has decided to propose the so-called insurrection special investigation bill tomorrow (Dec. 9th) in relation to the declaration of martial law crisis.

They also plan to reintroduce the special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Let's connect to the National Assembly.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee, is the Democratic Party is planning to push for impeachment again?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

The Democratic Party has been busy today working to push for the impeachment motion against President Yoon.

First, they plan to submit the impeachment motion at the National Assembly's plenary session on the 12th and hold a vote on the following Saturday, the 14th.

They stated that the push for President Yoon's impeachment will continue with submissions on Thursdays and votes on Saturdays.

It is expected that they will continue to persuade and pressure the People Power Party through public opinion campaigns.

The Democratic Party believes that the recent declaration of martial law needs to be investigated through an 'insurrection special investigation'.

They announced that they will propose the insurrection special investigation bill and the fourth special counsel investigation law on First Lady Kim Keon-hee tomorrow.

It is expected to be processed as early as during the plenary session on the 12th.

They also stated that they will report the impeachment motion against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Commissioner of the National Police Agency Jo Ji-ho on the 10th and put it to a vote in the plenary session on the 12th.

[Anchor]

Currently, discussions regarding the budget proposal are on hold, right?

What will happen with this in the future?

[Reporter]

Previously, the Democratic Party had independently passed next year's budget proposal reflecting only cuts through the Special Committee on Budget & Accounts, but National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik did not present it and asked for a bipartisan agreement by the 10th.

However, martial law was declared the next day, on the 3rd, and negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties have been at a halt.

Democratic Party members of the special committee on budget stated today (Dec. 8) that there will be no budget discussions without the impeachment of President Yoon.

They stated it was not acceptable to negotiate with an unconstitutional government that conspired to commit insurrection, emphasizing that the order should be to resolve the unconstitutional elements, whether President Yoon resigns or is impeached, before agreeing on the budget.

Leader Lee Jae-myung mentioned that it would be desirable to further cut the budget and process it in the plenary session on the 10th.

In response, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon criticized, saying, "Using the proposall with budget cuts as a 'means of intimidation' is the Democratic Party's acknowledgment of the budget cuts to be wrong."

This has been a report from the National Assembly.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP refuses budget proposal discussions until “unconstitutional elements” removed
    • 입력 2024-12-09 00:59:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has decided to propose the so-called insurrection special investigation bill tomorrow (Dec. 9th) in relation to the declaration of martial law crisis.

They also plan to reintroduce the special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Let's connect to the National Assembly.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee, is the Democratic Party is planning to push for impeachment again?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

The Democratic Party has been busy today working to push for the impeachment motion against President Yoon.

First, they plan to submit the impeachment motion at the National Assembly's plenary session on the 12th and hold a vote on the following Saturday, the 14th.

They stated that the push for President Yoon's impeachment will continue with submissions on Thursdays and votes on Saturdays.

It is expected that they will continue to persuade and pressure the People Power Party through public opinion campaigns.

The Democratic Party believes that the recent declaration of martial law needs to be investigated through an 'insurrection special investigation'.

They announced that they will propose the insurrection special investigation bill and the fourth special counsel investigation law on First Lady Kim Keon-hee tomorrow.

It is expected to be processed as early as during the plenary session on the 12th.

They also stated that they will report the impeachment motion against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Commissioner of the National Police Agency Jo Ji-ho on the 10th and put it to a vote in the plenary session on the 12th.

[Anchor]

Currently, discussions regarding the budget proposal are on hold, right?

What will happen with this in the future?

[Reporter]

Previously, the Democratic Party had independently passed next year's budget proposal reflecting only cuts through the Special Committee on Budget & Accounts, but National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik did not present it and asked for a bipartisan agreement by the 10th.

However, martial law was declared the next day, on the 3rd, and negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties have been at a halt.

Democratic Party members of the special committee on budget stated today (Dec. 8) that there will be no budget discussions without the impeachment of President Yoon.

They stated it was not acceptable to negotiate with an unconstitutional government that conspired to commit insurrection, emphasizing that the order should be to resolve the unconstitutional elements, whether President Yoon resigns or is impeached, before agreeing on the budget.

Leader Lee Jae-myung mentioned that it would be desirable to further cut the budget and process it in the plenary session on the 10th.

In response, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon criticized, saying, "Using the proposall with budget cuts as a 'means of intimidation' is the Democratic Party's acknowledgment of the budget cuts to be wrong."

This has been a report from the National Assembly.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…<br>한 대표-한 총리 담화

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…한 대표-한 총리 담화
대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?

대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?
국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ <br>위한 여야 회담 제안

국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ 위한 여야 회담 제안
[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”

[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.