DP refuses budget proposal discussions until “unconstitutional elements” removed

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has decided to propose the so-called insurrection special investigation bill tomorrow (Dec. 9th) in relation to the declaration of martial law crisis.



They also plan to reintroduce the special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Let's connect to the National Assembly.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee, is the Democratic Party is planning to push for impeachment again?



[Reporter]



That's correct.



The Democratic Party has been busy today working to push for the impeachment motion against President Yoon.



First, they plan to submit the impeachment motion at the National Assembly's plenary session on the 12th and hold a vote on the following Saturday, the 14th.



They stated that the push for President Yoon's impeachment will continue with submissions on Thursdays and votes on Saturdays.



It is expected that they will continue to persuade and pressure the People Power Party through public opinion campaigns.



The Democratic Party believes that the recent declaration of martial law needs to be investigated through an 'insurrection special investigation'.



They announced that they will propose the insurrection special investigation bill and the fourth special counsel investigation law on First Lady Kim Keon-hee tomorrow.



It is expected to be processed as early as during the plenary session on the 12th.



They also stated that they will report the impeachment motion against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Commissioner of the National Police Agency Jo Ji-ho on the 10th and put it to a vote in the plenary session on the 12th.



[Anchor]



Currently, discussions regarding the budget proposal are on hold, right?



What will happen with this in the future?



[Reporter]



Previously, the Democratic Party had independently passed next year's budget proposal reflecting only cuts through the Special Committee on Budget & Accounts, but National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik did not present it and asked for a bipartisan agreement by the 10th.



However, martial law was declared the next day, on the 3rd, and negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties have been at a halt.



Democratic Party members of the special committee on budget stated today (Dec. 8) that there will be no budget discussions without the impeachment of President Yoon.



They stated it was not acceptable to negotiate with an unconstitutional government that conspired to commit insurrection, emphasizing that the order should be to resolve the unconstitutional elements, whether President Yoon resigns or is impeached, before agreeing on the budget.



Leader Lee Jae-myung mentioned that it would be desirable to further cut the budget and process it in the plenary session on the 10th.



In response, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon criticized, saying, "Using the proposall with budget cuts as a 'means of intimidation' is the Democratic Party's acknowledgment of the budget cuts to be wrong."



This has been a report from the National Assembly.



