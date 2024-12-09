News 9

What does moving forward with the removal of President Yoon entail?

[Anchor]

Now, let's go deeper with politics reporter Woo Jung-hwa.

How should we view the public address from the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister today (Dec. 8)?

[Reporter]

Yes, the prosecution has announced that it will investigate President Yoon Suk Yeol as a suspect on charges of insurrection.

Given the unprecedented situation of a prosecution investigation into a sitting president, the People Power Party is moving quickly to manage the situation, judging that it is practically impossible for the president to perform his normal duties.

Representative Han Dong-hoon had his first meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo yesterday (Dec. 7) and showed his willingness to quickly resolve the situation, assuming an early resignation.

He stated that he would meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo more than once a week and that these meetings would be regularized, indicating that high-level party-government meetings will likely be held frequently.

Representative Han Dong-hoon is now put to the test to demonstrate his leadership and crisis management abilities during this crisis.

[Anchor]

What will the procedures for an early resignation look like moving forward?

[Reporter]

For now, Representative Han Dong-hoon has not disclosed any specific details.

It is reported that he has been gathering various opinions throughout the day from different channels within and outside the party.

Tomorrow (Dec. 9), he is expected to meet with senior lawmakers to gather more opinions.

Regarding an early resignation, discussions are likely to cover sensitive issues such as when President Yoon will resign, when the next presidential election will be held, and how to manage the government during the transition period.

Representative Han Dong-hoon is also facing pressing issues such as the processing of next year's budget and livelihood legislation, especially after the resignation of floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, and he seems to be contemplating how to address these issues and fill the leadership vacuum in the National Assembly.

[Anchor]

However, the opposition party is pushing back, indicating they will pursue impeachment again.

Can you summarize the opposition's position?

[Reporter]

As you saw in the earlier report, the Democratic Party plans to proceed with the impeachment process until the president is impeached.

They intend to make a submission every Thursday and hold votes on Saturdays.

While they are making these submissions, they plan to include various special investigation bills, including the special counsel investigation bill on First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

To prevent the People Power Party from completely boycotting the impeachment vote, they will include a vote on the special investigation bill that will automatically pass if they do not attend, thereby inducing the impeachment vote.

Even if People Power Party lawmakers do not attend, showing that situation itself is not necessarily a bad strategy.

[Anchor]

The National Assembly Speaker has proposed a meeting between the ruling and opposition parties. Do you think it is likely to happen?

[Reporter]

Yes, Representative Lee Jae-myung has responded positively.

He stated that he would accept the proposal and urged Representative Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party to respond swiftly.

However, Representative Han Dong-hoon met with reporters earlier this evening and said he had not heard about it, avoiding a direct answer.

It is unclear whether he genuinely did not know or if he is withholding his position for now, but it seems he will decide on his participation after discussing it with his aides.

There are opinions that, in fact, the current differences in positions between the ruling and opposition parties are so sharp that setting specific discussion topics itself could be a challenge.

[Anchor]

Thank you for the update.

