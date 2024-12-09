News 9

Minister of Economy and Finance calls for swift finalization of 2025 budget proposal

[Anchor]

The economic uncertainty is increasing due to the chaotic political situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok stated that he will ensure that external credibility remains unshaken regardless of the circumstances.

He requested that economic issues be handled swiftly, regardless of party affiliation, and mentioned that the government will actively cooperate with the National Assembly.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok issued a statement titled "A Message to the People."

He emphasized that the uncertainty of our economy is growing due to the recent domestic political situation and that external credibility is of utmost importance.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "We will firmly protect external credibility without any wavering, regardless of the situation."]

Recently, the won-dollar exchange rate has soared to the 1420 won range, creating an unstable situation. The government stated that it will do its utmost to manage the economy stably, led by the Deputy Prime Minister.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "If necessary, we will mobilize all available means in accordance with contingency plans and take bold and swift action."]

He also mentioned that the government will actively communicate with overseas investors to ensure that the international community understands our economic situation and the government's response.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "We will meet directly with international credit rating agencies and dispatch international financial cooperation ambassadors to international organizations and major countries."]

He appealed to the National Assembly to expedite the handling of economic issues, regardless of party affiliation.

In particular, he stated that the processing of next year's budget is urgent and that the government will actively cooperate.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "I request that the 2025 budget be swiftly finalized so that it can be implemented from the beginning of next year."]

He also emphasized that discussions on the abolition of the financial investment income tax and the semiconductor special law cannot be delayed any longer.

This is KBS News Kim Jin-hwa.

