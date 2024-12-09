President Yoon booked as suspect on charges of treason, Special Investigation Headquarters

동영상 고정 취소

The Special Investigation Headquarters of the prosecution has booked President Yoon Suk-yeol as a suspect on charges of treason.



They have defined this incident as "a riot caused by a public official abusing their authority for the purpose of undermining the constitution" and expressed their determination to investigate "regardless of status or position."



Kim Young-hoon reports.



Just two days after the establishment of the Special Investigation Headquarters, it was announced that President Yoon Suk-yeol, the highest figure involved in the declaration of martial lawy, has been booked as a suspect for treason.



Director Park Se-hyun described this incident as "a riot caused by a public official ① abusing their authority and ② for the purpose of undermining the constitution," explaining that "these two elements constitute the criteria for abuse of authority and treason."



He added, "According to the Prosecutors' Office Act, crimes that are directly related to the crimes that prosecutors can investigate, including abuse of authority, can naturally be investigated by prosecutors."



Due to the adjustment of investigative rights between the prosecution and police, the crime of treason is not directly subject to prosecution investigation, but because abuse of authority and treason are inseparable, an investigation by the prosecution is possible.



President Yoon has the privilege of being immune to criminal prosecution during his term, but there is an exception for the crime of treason.



Director Park expressed his determination to conduct a strict investigation based solely on law and principles, regardless of status or position.



[Park Se-hyun/Special Investigation Headquarters Chief: "We will do our utmost to ensure that no suspicions remain regarding this serious national incident."]



With Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae being mentioned as a target of investigation for attending the Cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law, Director Park stated that the Special Investigation Headquarters operates under the direction and supervision of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and that there will be no direct reporting to the Ministry of Justice.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



