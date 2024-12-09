News 9

President Yoon booked as suspect on charges of treason, Special Investigation Headquarters

입력 2024.12.09 (01:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Special Investigation Headquarters of the prosecution has booked President Yoon Suk-yeol as a suspect on charges of treason.

They have defined this incident as "a riot caused by a public official abusing their authority for the purpose of undermining the constitution" and expressed their determination to investigate "regardless of status or position."

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

Just two days after the establishment of the Special Investigation Headquarters, it was announced that President Yoon Suk-yeol, the highest figure involved in the declaration of martial lawy, has been booked as a suspect for treason.

Director Park Se-hyun described this incident as "a riot caused by a public official ① abusing their authority and ② for the purpose of undermining the constitution," explaining that "these two elements constitute the criteria for abuse of authority and treason."

He added, "According to the Prosecutors' Office Act, crimes that are directly related to the crimes that prosecutors can investigate, including abuse of authority, can naturally be investigated by prosecutors."

Due to the adjustment of investigative rights between the prosecution and police, the crime of treason is not directly subject to prosecution investigation, but because abuse of authority and treason are inseparable, an investigation by the prosecution is possible.

President Yoon has the privilege of being immune to criminal prosecution during his term, but there is an exception for the crime of treason.

Director Park expressed his determination to conduct a strict investigation based solely on law and principles, regardless of status or position.

[Park Se-hyun/Special Investigation Headquarters Chief: "We will do our utmost to ensure that no suspicions remain regarding this serious national incident."]

With Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae being mentioned as a target of investigation for attending the Cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law, Director Park stated that the Special Investigation Headquarters operates under the direction and supervision of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and that there will be no direct reporting to the Ministry of Justice.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon booked as suspect on charges of treason, Special Investigation Headquarters
    • 입력 2024-12-09 01:45:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Special Investigation Headquarters of the prosecution has booked President Yoon Suk-yeol as a suspect on charges of treason.

They have defined this incident as "a riot caused by a public official abusing their authority for the purpose of undermining the constitution" and expressed their determination to investigate "regardless of status or position."

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

Just two days after the establishment of the Special Investigation Headquarters, it was announced that President Yoon Suk-yeol, the highest figure involved in the declaration of martial lawy, has been booked as a suspect for treason.

Director Park Se-hyun described this incident as "a riot caused by a public official ① abusing their authority and ② for the purpose of undermining the constitution," explaining that "these two elements constitute the criteria for abuse of authority and treason."

He added, "According to the Prosecutors' Office Act, crimes that are directly related to the crimes that prosecutors can investigate, including abuse of authority, can naturally be investigated by prosecutors."

Due to the adjustment of investigative rights between the prosecution and police, the crime of treason is not directly subject to prosecution investigation, but because abuse of authority and treason are inseparable, an investigation by the prosecution is possible.

President Yoon has the privilege of being immune to criminal prosecution during his term, but there is an exception for the crime of treason.

Director Park expressed his determination to conduct a strict investigation based solely on law and principles, regardless of status or position.

[Park Se-hyun/Special Investigation Headquarters Chief: "We will do our utmost to ensure that no suspicions remain regarding this serious national incident."]

With Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae being mentioned as a target of investigation for attending the Cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law, Director Park stated that the Special Investigation Headquarters operates under the direction and supervision of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and that there will be no direct reporting to the Ministry of Justice.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…<br>한 대표-한 총리 담화

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…한 대표-한 총리 담화
대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?

대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?
국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ <br>위한 여야 회담 제안

국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ 위한 여야 회담 제안
[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”

[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.