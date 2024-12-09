News 9

Police conduct search and seizure at former Defense Minister's residence and office

입력 2024.12.09 (01:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Police Agency's investigation into the emergency martial law crisis is also gaining momentum.

Today (Dec. 8), the National Police Agency conducted a surprise search and seizure at the Defense Minister's residence and office, securing mobile phones and computers.

Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Investigators carrying blue boxes are entering the Ministry of National Defense building one after another.

They are headed to the office of the Minister of National Defense.

The special investigation team from the National Police Agency is conducting a search related to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's charges of treason.

This comes just two days after the National Police Agency organized its investigative team.

["Please go through the front. You cannot come out this way, please go up."]

The special investigation team conducted a search for over nine hours at the Minister of National Defense's residence and office, seizing 18 items including mobile phones, PCs, and laptops.

In particular, it has been confirmed that former Minister Kim changed his mobile phone before appearing for a prosecutor's investigation, so it is expected that they will verify whether the seized mobile phone was the one used during the time of the martial law declaration.

As former Minister Kim is a key figure in this emergency matial law crisis, the police are expected to focus on analyzing the seized items to secure evidence for proving the charges of treason.

The police also obtained a communication warrant for former Minister Kim yesterday (Dec. 7) and are analyzing his call records.

The investigative personnel and organization have also been reinforced.

Initially, a dedicated investigation team was formed with 120 members, but an additional 30 investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's investigation department and serious crime investigation unit have been deployed, reorganizing the special investigation team to about 150 members.

The police are focusing on proving the charges of treason by analyzing not only the seized items from former Minister Kim but also the mobile phones of police leadership, including Police Chief Jo Ji-ho.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police conduct search and seizure at former Defense Minister's residence and office
    • 입력 2024-12-09 01:45:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Police Agency's investigation into the emergency martial law crisis is also gaining momentum.

Today (Dec. 8), the National Police Agency conducted a surprise search and seizure at the Defense Minister's residence and office, securing mobile phones and computers.

Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Investigators carrying blue boxes are entering the Ministry of National Defense building one after another.

They are headed to the office of the Minister of National Defense.

The special investigation team from the National Police Agency is conducting a search related to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's charges of treason.

This comes just two days after the National Police Agency organized its investigative team.

["Please go through the front. You cannot come out this way, please go up."]

The special investigation team conducted a search for over nine hours at the Minister of National Defense's residence and office, seizing 18 items including mobile phones, PCs, and laptops.

In particular, it has been confirmed that former Minister Kim changed his mobile phone before appearing for a prosecutor's investigation, so it is expected that they will verify whether the seized mobile phone was the one used during the time of the martial law declaration.

As former Minister Kim is a key figure in this emergency matial law crisis, the police are expected to focus on analyzing the seized items to secure evidence for proving the charges of treason.

The police also obtained a communication warrant for former Minister Kim yesterday (Dec. 7) and are analyzing his call records.

The investigative personnel and organization have also been reinforced.

Initially, a dedicated investigation team was formed with 120 members, but an additional 30 investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's investigation department and serious crime investigation unit have been deployed, reorganizing the special investigation team to about 150 members.

The police are focusing on proving the charges of treason by analyzing not only the seized items from former Minister Kim but also the mobile phones of police leadership, including Police Chief Jo Ji-ho.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…<br>한 대표-한 총리 담화

“질서 있는 조기 퇴진으로 정국 수습”…한 대표-한 총리 담화
대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?

대통령 있는데 총리가 국정운영?…법적 근거는?
국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ <br>위한 여야 회담 제안

국회의장, ‘대통령 직무 중단’ 위한 여야 회담 제안
[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”

[단독] 계엄 사태 6일 만에 보고한 정보사령관…“김용현 전 장관 직접지시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.