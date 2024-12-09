Police conduct search and seizure at former Defense Minister's residence and office

동영상 고정 취소

The National Police Agency's investigation into the emergency martial law crisis is also gaining momentum.



Today (Dec. 8), the National Police Agency conducted a surprise search and seizure at the Defense Minister's residence and office, securing mobile phones and computers.



Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Investigators carrying blue boxes are entering the Ministry of National Defense building one after another.



They are headed to the office of the Minister of National Defense.



The special investigation team from the National Police Agency is conducting a search related to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's charges of treason.



This comes just two days after the National Police Agency organized its investigative team.



["Please go through the front. You cannot come out this way, please go up."]



The special investigation team conducted a search for over nine hours at the Minister of National Defense's residence and office, seizing 18 items including mobile phones, PCs, and laptops.



In particular, it has been confirmed that former Minister Kim changed his mobile phone before appearing for a prosecutor's investigation, so it is expected that they will verify whether the seized mobile phone was the one used during the time of the martial law declaration.



As former Minister Kim is a key figure in this emergency matial law crisis, the police are expected to focus on analyzing the seized items to secure evidence for proving the charges of treason.



The police also obtained a communication warrant for former Minister Kim yesterday (Dec. 7) and are analyzing his call records.



The investigative personnel and organization have also been reinforced.



Initially, a dedicated investigation team was formed with 120 members, but an additional 30 investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's investigation department and serious crime investigation unit have been deployed, reorganizing the special investigation team to about 150 members.



The police are focusing on proving the charges of treason by analyzing not only the seized items from former Minister Kim but also the mobile phones of police leadership, including Police Chief Jo Ji-ho.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



