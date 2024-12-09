Conflict of investigative authority, police reject joint investigation proposal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, the investigation into the declaration of martial law is showing a triangular competition involving the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.



As concerns about overlapping investigations arose, the prosecution proposed a joint investigation to the police, but the police rejected it.



In the meantime, the Corruption Investigation Office requested that the case be handed over to them entirely.



Park Kyeong-jun reports.



[Report]



Two days ago, the prosecution and police simultaneously organized investigation teams related to the declaration of martial law.



The prosecution, which established a special investigation headquarters, arrested former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, while the police formed a special investigation team of 150 members and conducted searches of Kim's official residence.



As both investigative agencies accelerate their investigations related to the martial law declaration, concerns are rising about overlapping investigations and confusion.



In response, the prosecution proposed a joint investigation to the police, with Prosecutor Park Se-hyun stating, "The military and police have the most individuals related to the martial law situation," and added, "If there are allegations against police-related individuals, they should be referred to the prosecution."



In response, the National Police Agency dismissed the possibility of a joint investigation.



A National Police Agency official stated, "We are not considering a joint investigation," and emphasized, "The investigation of the crime of treason falls under the jurisdiction of the police."



This official also stressed, "Legally, the only agency that can investigate the martial law situation is the police."



While the prosecution and police show differing views on a joint investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office has requested the transfer of the case from both the prosecution and police.



According to the Corruption Investigation Office Act, if investigations by the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office overlap, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office can request a transfer, and the court has also requested that inter-agency coordination measures be taken considering efficiency of the investigation.



The prosecution and police are currently reviewing the legal aspects of the case transfer.



Following the prosecution briefing today (Dec. 8), the police and the Corruption Investigation Office are scheduled to hold a briefing related to the martial law investigation tomorrow (Dec. 9), indicating that the controversy over investigative authority will continue.



KBS News, Park Kyeong-jun.



