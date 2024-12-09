News 9

Two senior officers from the Defense Counterintelligence Command suspended of duties

입력 2024.12.09 (02:13)

[Anchor]

The Ministry of National Defense has imposed additional suspensions on two senior officers from the Defense Counterintelligence Command, following the suspension of their commander.

These officers are accused of dispatching personnel from the Defense Counterintelligence Command to the National Assembly and the Election Commission during the martial law.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

The Ministry of National Defense has decided to suspend two senior officers from the Defense Counterintelligence Command who played key roles in the recent event of martial law.

Kim Sun-ho, the acting minister of national defense, announced that Jeong Seong-woo, the chief of the First Division at the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Kim Dae-woo, the chief of the investigation unit, will be placed on standby at a unit in the metropolitan area.

They served as team leaders for the personnel dispatched to the National Assembly and the Election Commission.

With this, all three key figures from the Defense Security Command during the martial law declaration, including Commander Yeo In-hyung, have been suspended from their duties.

In particular, Jeong Seong-woo is regarded as a close aide to Commander Yeo, and there are allegations that Kim Dae-woo operated a team for the arrest of politicians.

[Ahn Gyu-baek/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 5: "When the Defense Counterintelligence Command's arrest team said they would not arrest members of the National Assembly, this investigation team leader cursed at them and sent them out..."]

Meanwhile, a police search of the office of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which began this morning (Dec. 8), concluded around 1:50 PM, approximately four hours later.

Previously, the Ministry of National Defense had instructed that original materials related to the declaration of martial law be kept intact, and after completing their search, the police officials took out one box of materials.

This is the first time a search has been conducted in the office of the Minister of National Defense, and while the Ministry has sent a legal officer to the scene for security reasons, they stated that their principle of actively cooperating with the investigation remains unchanged.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

