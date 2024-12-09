News 9

Concerns over military command authority, preparedness against DPRK provocations

[Anchor]

Although all national governance momentum has weakened, the authority to command the military is still a unique power that only the president can exercise.

The DPRK has not made any comments regarding the recent declaration of martial law, and there are concerns about whether we can respond preparedly if the DPRK escalates provocations.

Reporter Song Gum-han reports.

[Report]

The DPRK continues to remain silent regarding the martial law declaration situation.

Media outlets such as the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency have not yet reported on the martial law or the impeachment motion against the president.

This is a change from before, when they frequently reported on rallies by civic groups demanding the president's resignation and issued sharp commentary.

Our military is closely monitoring recent movements of the DPRK military, which had cut high-voltage power lines near the military demarcation line.

In mid-December, our military plans to launch additional reconnaissance satellites, and there are concerns about preparedness as the DPRK may increase its level of provocation by the end of the year.

The president mentioned that he would delegate national stability measures to the party, but the command of the military is not legally delegated and remains the president's unique authority.

There are concerns about whether the internal command system will function properly if the military command authority is exercised.

Since the martial law declaration, the duties of five key military positions, including the Capital Defense Command, which is directly under the Army Headquarters, have been suspended, and related investigations are expanding.

Acting Minister Kim Sun-ho held a meeting with major commanders of the entire military yesterday (Dec. 7) to emphasize the need for thorough preparedness.

Ambassador Choi Byung-hyuk, who has been nominated as the new minister, has returned from Saudi Arabia, but it is expected to take considerable time until the confirmation hearing.

This is KBS News, Song Gum-han.

