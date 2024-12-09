Candlelight protests to continue until Yoon's resignation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 8), people demanding the resignation of President Yoon have, again, gathered in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.



[Report]



["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol! Impeach him!"]



Colorful candles filled the street in front of the National Assembly.



Despite the cold weather, people wearing scarves and gloves held their ground until sunset.



After the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon was dismissed, they gathered in front of the National Assembly for the second consecutive day.



[Kim Yoo-kyung/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "I came today because many fellow citizens have raised their voices to come out again, so I think that gave me strength to come."]



Although it was an unscheduled rally, far more people gathered than the initially reported number of 10,000 participants.



[Seo Hye-mi/Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "I believe that no president or political party can exist above the Constitution. Even if the agreement between the ruling and opposition parties comes later, I think impeachment should take priority."]



The official rally was scheduled to last about an hour and a half, but it continued for four hours with free speeches.



[Citizen participating in free speech: "Writer Han Kang received the Nobel Prize for 'Human Acts.' Can this happen in the same era?"]



Due to the large crowd, the road from the National Assembly to Saetgang Station was completely blocked for the four hours of the rally.



The Candlemove group plans to hold a candlelight cultural festival every evening starting tomorrow (Dec. 9) until President Yoon resigns.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



