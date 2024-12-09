News 9

U.S. media forecast political turmoil in South Korea to be prolonged

[Anchor]

Regarding the failure of the presidential impeachment vote, the U.S. government stated that it is important for South Korea's democratic processes to function properly.

U.S. media outlets have projected that South Korea's political turmoil will continue for a longer period.

We connect to Washington.

Reporter Kim Kyung-soo, has the U.S. government made a statement?

[Report]

KBS reporters inquired about the U.S. government's stance on the failure of the impeachment vote, and received a response via email.

The response urged that South Korea's democratic institutions and processes operate properly in accordance with the constitution.

A National Security Council (NSC) official emphasized in an email sent to KBS reporters that the right to protest peacefully is an essential element of a healthy democracy and must be respected in all circumstances.

He also stated that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is rock solid and that the U.S. is committed to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, asserting that the American people will stand shoulder to shoulder with the South Korean people.

Previously, U.S. officials described the declaration of martial law as a "serious misjudgment," making unusually strong critical remarks.

In this context, U.S. media are forecasting that the political turmoil in South Korea will be prolonged due to the failure of the impeachment vote.

The Washington Post reported that there is a high possibility of increased demands from South Korean citizens for the president's resignation, noting that the ruling party is more concerned about the return of a progressive government than President Yoon's actions.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an expert stating that the People Power Party's choice to prioritize the party over the nation is the worst outcome.

The New York Times reported that although the impeachment vote failed, President Yoon is now in a difficult position to carry out important government duties or represent the country.

This has been reported from Washington.

