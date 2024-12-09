News 9

Han Kang celebrating Nobel Prize in Literature illuminates Stockholm

[Anchor]

This year’s Nobel Prize in Literature winner, Han Kang, met with readers through a Korean lecture in Sweden.

Reflecting on her works, she also introduced her upcoming project.

Our correspondent Cho Bit-na reported from Stockholm.

[Report]

In celebration of her Nobel Prize win, Han Kang encapsulated her writing journey in a lecture titled "Light and Thread."

She mentioned that she has continued to explore fundamental questions about life and death, violence and love, moving towards her next project.

[Han Kang/Author: "From my first novel to my most recent, perhaps the deepest layer of all my questions has always been directed towards love?"]

Among her individual works, she notably introduced "Human Acts" which deals with the Gwangju Uprising.

[Han Kang/Author: "When we refer to Gwangju as a time and space where human cruelty and dignity coexisted in extreme forms... it is a present tense that continues to return to us across time and space."]

She introduced her upcoming work as being connected to her 2016 novel "The White Book."

[Han Kang/Author: "(I am surprised and moved.) The moment I realize that language is the thread that connects us, and that my questions are connecting to that thread where the light of life and electric current flow."]

After the lecture, there was a flood of requests for autographs from Han, and fans who could not enter the lecture waited outside for her.

[Francoise/Lecture Audience: "Pleasure and very moving to listen to such a great author. It was just like listening to somebody trying to calm you in a very moderate and singing..."]

Excerpts from the novel "The White Book" were included in a video that features female Nobel Prize winners, illuminating the night in Stockholm.

Tonight, a Nobel Literature Night will be held where experts will recite Han Kang's works in Korean and Swedish.

This is Cho Bit-na reporting from Stockholm for KBS News.

