Hongje-dong arson tragedy 23 years ago adapted into film

[Anchor]

In 2001, a fire incident in a multifamily house in Hongje-dong, Seoul, resulted in the deaths of six firefighters.

This tragedy brought attention to the poor working conditions and treatment of firefighters, leading to calls for improvement.

The heartbreaking stories of these firefighters have now been adapted into a film, 23 years later.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.

[Report]

At 3:40 AM on March 4, 2001, rescue operations began in a multifamily house engulfed in flames due to arson.

In the midst of the battle against the fire, a loud crash was heard as the building collapsed, claiming the lives of six firefighters from the Western Fire Station.

[“Rescue vehicle, respond to the Hongje-dong commercial area!”]

The hidden sacrifices of the firefighters who rushed to the scene for a complete rescue have been turned into a film.

[“Don’t you regret it? The search to the end was excessive.”]

From passionate newcomers to veteran rescue leaders.

Behind the mission of a firefighter lies the names of someone's family, friends, and loved ones.

[Joo Won/role of Chul-woong: “Going into a hot fire and risking my life to save others is not just a light act of courage. I hope people understand that feeling.”]

Thanks to their sacrifices, firefighters can now wear fire-resistant suits instead of just water-resistant gear, and the site of the tragedy has been named 'Sobangyeongung-gil' (Firefighter Hero Road).'

[Kwak Kyung-taek/Director: “No matter how much we do for them, I want to do more for them(firefighters). If this film can lead to any improvement in their treatment or even just a warm word of comfort for them…”]

Names we must not forget and should remember: firefighters.

The production team has decided to donate 119 won for each audience member to the National Fire Hospital, which will open next year.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

