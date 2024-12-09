[News Today] YOON FACES INSURRECTION PROBE
[LEAD]
The prosecutorial special investigation headquarters charged President Yoon Suk Yeol with insurrection. They defined the incident as a riot by an official abusing power to subvert the constitution. Senior Prosecutor Park Se-hyun vowed to pursue the investigation, disregarding position or status.
[REPORT]
Two days after it was set up, a prosecutorial special investigation headquarters has booked President Yoon Suk Yeol as the suspect for the emergency martial law declaration.
Senior prosecutor Park Se-hyun who heads the special probe team defined the case as insurrection attempted by a public official who abused his power to violate the nation's Constitution.
He said these two items constitute abuse of power and insurrection.
Park added that under the public prosecutors' office act, prosecutors can probe all cases directly related to crimes that they can investigate, including abuse of power.
Following the transfer of investigative authority from the prosecution to the police, prosecutors cannot directly probe an insurrection case under the criminal law.
However, Park means that prosecutors can investigate Yoon's case, since charges of power abuse and insurrection are inseparably linked.
The president is guaranteed immunity from criminal prosecution. But he is no longer protected with the special right in the case of insurrection.
Park pledged to strictly and completely investigate the case in accordance with law and principles, regardless of the rankings of those involved.
Park Se-hyun / Chief of Prosecutors' special investigation team
We will do our utmost to dispel all suspicions regarding this grave case for the nation.
As Justice Minister Park Sung-jae is mentioned as a target of the investigation for attending a Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law was declared, the senior prosecutor said that his investigation team is directed and supervised by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office so it will not directly report to the Justice Ministry.
