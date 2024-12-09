News Today

[News Today] YOON FACES INSURRECTION PROBE

입력 2024.12.09 (16:04) 수정 2024.12.09 (16:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The prosecutorial special investigation headquarters charged President Yoon Suk Yeol with insurrection. They defined the incident as a riot by an official abusing power to subvert the constitution. Senior Prosecutor Park Se-hyun vowed to pursue the investigation, disregarding position or status.

[REPORT]
Two days after it was set up, a prosecutorial special investigation headquarters has booked President Yoon Suk Yeol as the suspect for the emergency martial law declaration.

Senior prosecutor Park Se-hyun who heads the special probe team defined the case as insurrection attempted by a public official who abused his power to violate the nation's Constitution.
He said these two items constitute abuse of power and insurrection.

Park added that under the public prosecutors' office act, prosecutors can probe all cases directly related to crimes that they can investigate, including abuse of power.

Following the transfer of investigative authority from the prosecution to the police, prosecutors cannot directly probe an insurrection case under the criminal law.
However, Park means that prosecutors can investigate Yoon's case, since charges of power abuse and insurrection are inseparably linked.

The president is guaranteed immunity from criminal prosecution. But he is no longer protected with the special right in the case of insurrection.

Park pledged to strictly and completely investigate the case in accordance with law and principles, regardless of the rankings of those involved.

Park Se-hyun / Chief of Prosecutors' special investigation team
We will do our utmost to dispel all suspicions regarding this grave case for the nation.

As Justice Minister Park Sung-jae is mentioned as a target of the investigation for attending a Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law was declared, the senior prosecutor said that his investigation team is directed and supervised by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office so it will not directly report to the Justice Ministry.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON FACES INSURRECTION PROBE
    • 입력 2024-12-09 16:04:51
    • 수정2024-12-09 16:08:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
The prosecutorial special investigation headquarters charged President Yoon Suk Yeol with insurrection. They defined the incident as a riot by an official abusing power to subvert the constitution. Senior Prosecutor Park Se-hyun vowed to pursue the investigation, disregarding position or status.

[REPORT]
Two days after it was set up, a prosecutorial special investigation headquarters has booked President Yoon Suk Yeol as the suspect for the emergency martial law declaration.

Senior prosecutor Park Se-hyun who heads the special probe team defined the case as insurrection attempted by a public official who abused his power to violate the nation's Constitution.
He said these two items constitute abuse of power and insurrection.

Park added that under the public prosecutors' office act, prosecutors can probe all cases directly related to crimes that they can investigate, including abuse of power.

Following the transfer of investigative authority from the prosecution to the police, prosecutors cannot directly probe an insurrection case under the criminal law.
However, Park means that prosecutors can investigate Yoon's case, since charges of power abuse and insurrection are inseparably linked.

The president is guaranteed immunity from criminal prosecution. But he is no longer protected with the special right in the case of insurrection.

Park pledged to strictly and completely investigate the case in accordance with law and principles, regardless of the rankings of those involved.

Park Se-hyun / Chief of Prosecutors' special investigation team
We will do our utmost to dispel all suspicions regarding this grave case for the nation.

As Justice Minister Park Sung-jae is mentioned as a target of the investigation for attending a Cabinet meeting held before the emergency martial law was declared, the senior prosecutor said that his investigation team is directed and supervised by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office so it will not directly report to the Justice Ministry.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“윤석열 대통령, 출국금지했다” 법무부가 직접 확인

“윤석열 대통령, 출국금지했다” 법무부가 직접 확인
[단독] 검찰 출석 앞둔 홍장원 전 차장 “내란죄 핵심 증인 입막으려는 것…용산은 아직 살아있는 권력”

[단독] 검찰 출석 앞둔 홍장원 전 차장 “내란죄 핵심 증인 입막으려는 것…용산은 아직 살아있는 권력”
경찰청장 “방첩사령관이 이재명·한동훈 등 체포 위한 위치추적 요청”

경찰청장 “방첩사령관이 이재명·한동훈 등 체포 위한 위치추적 요청”
[속보] 민주당 “한덕수 총리 <br>국가수사본부에 고발, 내란죄 혐의”

[속보] 민주당 “한덕수 총리 국가수사본부에 고발, 내란죄 혐의”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.