News Today

[News Today] “ORDERLY RETREAT UNCONSTITUTIONAL”

입력 2024.12.09 (16:05) 수정 2024.12.09 (16:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The opposition Democratic Party labeled the ruling party's proposal for an "orderly early resignation" as a destruction of constitutional order and another act of treason. They aim to vote on a presidential impeachment motion on the 14th. By this Christmas, they've vowed to suspend the president's duties.

[REPORT]
Shortly after the ruling party leader and the prime minister issued a statement saying they would cooperate closely in managing state affairs, the opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung blasted it as another act of treason.

He said there was no constitutional stipulations that give the ruling party chief and the prime minister the authority to act on behalf of the president.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How dare they make such an absurd announcement? Isn't it another coup to destroy the constitutional order? Are they from the communist party?

Lee added that he is even considering impeaching Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, because he is highly likely to have given his consent to the martial law declaration.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How can a person who is out of his mind be entrusted with state affairs or discuss them at such an important time?

The DP chief said he is worried that the president can declare martial law again by starting a war, because he is still the commander-in-chief.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
The military will not respond to his absurd excuses for declaring martial law
anymore. So he may try to create conditions in which it would be inevitable to respond, which is actual warfare.

DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok alleged collusion between the presidential office and top prosecutors, calling for police to immediately detain and investigate President Yoon and others involved in the martial law declaration.

The DP has vowed to put the presidential impeachment motion to vote every week starting this Saturday and carry out impeachment before Christmas.

It also pledged to pass a bill on a special counsel probe and appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate the president's treason charges.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “ORDERLY RETREAT UNCONSTITUTIONAL”
    • 입력 2024-12-09 16:05:55
    • 수정2024-12-09 16:08:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
The opposition Democratic Party labeled the ruling party's proposal for an "orderly early resignation" as a destruction of constitutional order and another act of treason. They aim to vote on a presidential impeachment motion on the 14th. By this Christmas, they've vowed to suspend the president's duties.

[REPORT]
Shortly after the ruling party leader and the prime minister issued a statement saying they would cooperate closely in managing state affairs, the opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung blasted it as another act of treason.

He said there was no constitutional stipulations that give the ruling party chief and the prime minister the authority to act on behalf of the president.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How dare they make such an absurd announcement? Isn't it another coup to destroy the constitutional order? Are they from the communist party?

Lee added that he is even considering impeaching Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, because he is highly likely to have given his consent to the martial law declaration.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How can a person who is out of his mind be entrusted with state affairs or discuss them at such an important time?

The DP chief said he is worried that the president can declare martial law again by starting a war, because he is still the commander-in-chief.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
The military will not respond to his absurd excuses for declaring martial law
anymore. So he may try to create conditions in which it would be inevitable to respond, which is actual warfare.

DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok alleged collusion between the presidential office and top prosecutors, calling for police to immediately detain and investigate President Yoon and others involved in the martial law declaration.

The DP has vowed to put the presidential impeachment motion to vote every week starting this Saturday and carry out impeachment before Christmas.

It also pledged to pass a bill on a special counsel probe and appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate the president's treason charges.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“윤석열 대통령, 출국금지했다” 법무부가 직접 확인

“윤석열 대통령, 출국금지했다” 법무부가 직접 확인
[단독] 검찰 출석 앞둔 홍장원 전 차장 “내란죄 핵심 증인 입막으려는 것…용산은 아직 살아있는 권력”

[단독] 검찰 출석 앞둔 홍장원 전 차장 “내란죄 핵심 증인 입막으려는 것…용산은 아직 살아있는 권력”
경찰청장 “방첩사령관이 이재명·한동훈 등 체포 위한 위치추적 요청”

경찰청장 “방첩사령관이 이재명·한동훈 등 체포 위한 위치추적 요청”
[속보] 민주당 “한덕수 총리 <br>국가수사본부에 고발, 내란죄 혐의”

[속보] 민주당 “한덕수 총리 국가수사본부에 고발, 내란죄 혐의”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.