[News Today] “ORDERLY RETREAT UNCONSTITUTIONAL”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The opposition Democratic Party labeled the ruling party's proposal for an "orderly early resignation" as a destruction of constitutional order and another act of treason. They aim to vote on a presidential impeachment motion on the 14th. By this Christmas, they've vowed to suspend the president's duties.
[REPORT]
Shortly after the ruling party leader and the prime minister issued a statement saying they would cooperate closely in managing state affairs, the opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung blasted it as another act of treason.
He said there was no constitutional stipulations that give the ruling party chief and the prime minister the authority to act on behalf of the president.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How dare they make such an absurd announcement? Isn't it another coup to destroy the constitutional order? Are they from the communist party?
Lee added that he is even considering impeaching Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, because he is highly likely to have given his consent to the martial law declaration.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How can a person who is out of his mind be entrusted with state affairs or discuss them at such an important time?
The DP chief said he is worried that the president can declare martial law again by starting a war, because he is still the commander-in-chief.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
The military will not respond to his absurd excuses for declaring martial law
anymore. So he may try to create conditions in which it would be inevitable to respond, which is actual warfare.
DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok alleged collusion between the presidential office and top prosecutors, calling for police to immediately detain and investigate President Yoon and others involved in the martial law declaration.
The DP has vowed to put the presidential impeachment motion to vote every week starting this Saturday and carry out impeachment before Christmas.
It also pledged to pass a bill on a special counsel probe and appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate the president's treason charges.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “ORDERLY RETREAT UNCONSTITUTIONAL”
-
- 입력 2024-12-09 16:05:55
- 수정2024-12-09 16:08:39
[LEAD]
The opposition Democratic Party labeled the ruling party's proposal for an "orderly early resignation" as a destruction of constitutional order and another act of treason. They aim to vote on a presidential impeachment motion on the 14th. By this Christmas, they've vowed to suspend the president's duties.
[REPORT]
Shortly after the ruling party leader and the prime minister issued a statement saying they would cooperate closely in managing state affairs, the opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung blasted it as another act of treason.
He said there was no constitutional stipulations that give the ruling party chief and the prime minister the authority to act on behalf of the president.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How dare they make such an absurd announcement? Isn't it another coup to destroy the constitutional order? Are they from the communist party?
Lee added that he is even considering impeaching Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, because he is highly likely to have given his consent to the martial law declaration.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
How can a person who is out of his mind be entrusted with state affairs or discuss them at such an important time?
The DP chief said he is worried that the president can declare martial law again by starting a war, because he is still the commander-in-chief.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
The military will not respond to his absurd excuses for declaring martial law
anymore. So he may try to create conditions in which it would be inevitable to respond, which is actual warfare.
DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok alleged collusion between the presidential office and top prosecutors, calling for police to immediately detain and investigate President Yoon and others involved in the martial law declaration.
The DP has vowed to put the presidential impeachment motion to vote every week starting this Saturday and carry out impeachment before Christmas.
It also pledged to pass a bill on a special counsel probe and appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate the president's treason charges.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.