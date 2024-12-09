[News Today] “ORDERLY RETREAT UNCONSTITUTIONAL”

입력 2024-12-09 16:05:55 수정 2024-12-09 16:08:39 News Today





[LEAD]

The opposition Democratic Party labeled the ruling party's proposal for an "orderly early resignation" as a destruction of constitutional order and another act of treason. They aim to vote on a presidential impeachment motion on the 14th. By this Christmas, they've vowed to suspend the president's duties.



[REPORT]

Shortly after the ruling party leader and the prime minister issued a statement saying they would cooperate closely in managing state affairs, the opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung blasted it as another act of treason.



He said there was no constitutional stipulations that give the ruling party chief and the prime minister the authority to act on behalf of the president.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

How dare they make such an absurd announcement? Isn't it another coup to destroy the constitutional order? Are they from the communist party?



Lee added that he is even considering impeaching Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, because he is highly likely to have given his consent to the martial law declaration.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

How can a person who is out of his mind be entrusted with state affairs or discuss them at such an important time?



The DP chief said he is worried that the president can declare martial law again by starting a war, because he is still the commander-in-chief.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

The military will not respond to his absurd excuses for declaring martial law

anymore. So he may try to create conditions in which it would be inevitable to respond, which is actual warfare.



DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok alleged collusion between the presidential office and top prosecutors, calling for police to immediately detain and investigate President Yoon and others involved in the martial law declaration.



The DP has vowed to put the presidential impeachment motion to vote every week starting this Saturday and carry out impeachment before Christmas.



It also pledged to pass a bill on a special counsel probe and appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate the president's treason charges.