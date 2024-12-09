[News Today] PROTESTS WITH UNIQUE TWIST

[LEAD]

Protests denouncing the declaration of martial law and calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation continue in Yeouido, home to the National Assembly. Young participants have come to the streets with new cultural elements. We report from the scene.



[REPORT]

Protesters order drinks at a cafe.



But they don't pay for them.



Somebody had already paid in advance.



Cafe Customer /

I'd like to pay in advance. (Whose name is it under?)

○○○. (Wait one moment.)



Those who paid in advance shared messages of support along with the cafe name and the number of drinks purchased on social media.



Kim Seon-ah, Kim Ga-eun / Gyeonggi-do residents

(Those who can't protest directly are sending their support this way.)

This motivates me a little more.



Such pre-paid beverages are offered at several cafes around Yeouido where the protests are taking place.



Oh Gyeong-chae / Cafe employee

So many orders came in that we had to borrow cups and coffee beans, but we still could not fill about 500 orders.



Cafe owners put their own support in the beverages they make.



Lee Myeong-ah / Cafe owner

I feel like I'm participating in the protest. Nobody rushes me even when they have to wait.



Colorful light sticks seen mostly in K-pop concerts pack the plaza in front of the National Assembly.



Woo ○○ / Seoul resident

I'm here because I believe you can't separate politics and life. I love SEVENTEEN!



Banners from unique groups like the so-called "Couch Potato Alliance" are also spotted at the protest.



Kim Ye-rim / Seoul resident

Even those who prefer to do nothing are out, showing the seriousness of the situation. We just want life back to normal.



A new culture emerges with distinct individuality at the protest site.



But they are at the National Assembly for one reason.



Soundbytes: Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol! Impeach! Impeach!