[News Today] HAN KANG HEADLINES NOBEL WEEK

[LEAD]
In Stockholm, Sweden, scenes from the Nobel Prize ceremonies are unfolding. Works of Nobel prize winner Han Kang's work are also on display. Her novels are read aloud in Korean, and phrases from these readings appear in video installations. Here's more.

[REPORT]
It's already dark in Stockholm at 3 p.m.

The City Hall building, where a Nobel Prize banquet is held, is adorned with luminous artworks.

One of them featuring the female laureats of the prestigious award shows Korean novelist Han Kang.

A sentence from her novel 'The White Book' is flashed on the screen first in Korean and then in English. It says, “White, by nature, is nothing at all, but within that nothingness, everything exists."

Experts personally recite one of Han's works.

Shin Mi-sung / Stockholm Int'l Library
My heart cringes in the bone marrow. That's when I found out. What a terrible pain love is.

An excerpt from the novel 'I Do Not Bid Farewell,' which is about the 1948 massacres on Jejudo Island, is recited by a Korean librarian and a famous Swedish actress.

Jacob / Participant at Nobel Literature Night
I loved it definitely. Now we had a little peek hole into the universe of the author and I think it would be a great read.

At a lecture held earlier to mark her accolade, the author described her journey as a writer as 'light and thread.'

Han Kang / Author
I experience the thread of language that connects us how my questions relate to readers through that electric and living thing.

Han says she will continue writing books by asking questions about life, death, violence and love.

She will next attend an award ceremony slated for Tuesday local time.

Han will receive her Nobel Prize medal and certificate and give an acceptance speech at an ensuing banquet.

