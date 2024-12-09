[News Today] LIM YUNCHAN TOPS APPLE CHART

Meanwhile, renowned pianist Lim Yunchan's popularity has been proven on a global scale once again. We bring you the details.



Lim Yunchan's Chopin Études has been selected as this year's most popular classical music album in the world.



The music app Apple Music Classical announced that, in its year-end tally of user listening records, the Korean pianist's album ranked first.



Lim's 'Chopin Études' album, released in April, features 24 out of 27 études written by the renowned composer.



The album has remained in the top ranks of Apple Music Classical and several classical charts ever since it was released.



After hearing the news, Lim said he was proud that his sincerity seemed to have resonated with classical music fans worldwide.



Meanwhile, another popular Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin's 'The Handel Project' took 36th place in the chart.