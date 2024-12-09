[News Today] FILM SECTOR DEMANDS PRES. RESIGNATION
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Members in the film industry are also calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. There's also been some confusion over the identity of some of the celebrities that signed the official statement.
[REPORT]
Film industry figures have issued statements calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
It was later revealed that Kang Dong-won and Son Ye-jin mentioned in one of the statements are not the famous actors but different people with the same name.
Last weekend, film organizations and filmmakers issued two statements demanding the suspension and dismissal of the president.
After the first statement was announced, there were reports that actors Kang Dong-won, Son Ye-jin, Jun Ji-hyun and Park Eun-bin were among those who signed it.
But it turned out that they were not the actors but different people with the same name.
In response, film industry professionals issued another statement, asking reporters to check and publish directors and actors' names with caution.
The second statement was signed by a total of 3,007 film industry figures.
They included 599 directors with big names like Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook and Byun Young-joo.
Plus, about 230 actors, including superstars like Moon So-ri and Kim Hye-soo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FILM SECTOR DEMANDS PRES. RESIGNATION
-
- 입력 2024-12-09 16:40:48
- 수정2024-12-09 16:41:25
[LEAD]
Members in the film industry are also calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. There's also been some confusion over the identity of some of the celebrities that signed the official statement.
[REPORT]
Film industry figures have issued statements calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
It was later revealed that Kang Dong-won and Son Ye-jin mentioned in one of the statements are not the famous actors but different people with the same name.
Last weekend, film organizations and filmmakers issued two statements demanding the suspension and dismissal of the president.
After the first statement was announced, there were reports that actors Kang Dong-won, Son Ye-jin, Jun Ji-hyun and Park Eun-bin were among those who signed it.
But it turned out that they were not the actors but different people with the same name.
In response, film industry professionals issued another statement, asking reporters to check and publish directors and actors' names with caution.
The second statement was signed by a total of 3,007 film industry figures.
They included 599 directors with big names like Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook and Byun Young-joo.
Plus, about 230 actors, including superstars like Moon So-ri and Kim Hye-soo.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.