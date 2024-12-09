[News Today] FILM SECTOR DEMANDS PRES. RESIGNATION

Members in the film industry are also calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. There's also been some confusion over the identity of some of the celebrities that signed the official statement.



Film industry figures have issued statements calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



It was later revealed that Kang Dong-won and Son Ye-jin mentioned in one of the statements are not the famous actors but different people with the same name.



Last weekend, film organizations and filmmakers issued two statements demanding the suspension and dismissal of the president.



After the first statement was announced, there were reports that actors Kang Dong-won, Son Ye-jin, Jun Ji-hyun and Park Eun-bin were among those who signed it.



But it turned out that they were not the actors but different people with the same name.



In response, film industry professionals issued another statement, asking reporters to check and publish directors and actors' names with caution.



The second statement was signed by a total of 3,007 film industry figures.



They included 599 directors with big names like Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook and Byun Young-joo.



Plus, about 230 actors, including superstars like Moon So-ri and Kim Hye-soo.