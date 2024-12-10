Opposition proposes ‘Special Prosecutor Law for Insurrection’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The characteristic of this special investigator law regarding insurrection is that it completely excludes the National Assembly from the candidate recommendation process.



The Democratic Party explained that this was done to eliminate any justification for the government and the ruling party to oppose the swift appointment of the special investigator.



Reporter Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



The so-called 'special investigator law for insurrection' proposed by the Democratic Party allows for the investigation of all allegations related to the recent martial law situation.



Notably, unlike previous special investigators, the National Assembly has been entirely excluded from the candidate recommendation process, regardless of party affiliation.



The Minister of National Court Administration, the President of the Korean Bar Association, and the President of the Korean Law Professors Association will each recommend one candidate, and the President will appoint one from among them.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Policy Chief: "We aimed to minimize the time and eliminate any justification for the government and the ruling party to oppose, which is why we did it this way."]



The Democratic Party's plan to appoint the so-called general special investigator under this law to absorb the investigation targets and personnel of the concurrently pursued permanent special investigator, ultimately making it the main investigative body.



The Democratic Party has warned the prosecution, which is currently one of the investigative bodies, to refrain from involvement.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Policy Chief: "The prosecution was an accomplice that led this country down the path of ruin alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol. I hope that this accomplice will not pretend to be a national hero while suddenly investigating the insurrection case."]



The Democratic Party has increased the number of investigation targets to fifteen and, in the fourth proposal for the First Lady Kim Keon-hee special investigation law, both the Democratic Party and the negotiating group will recommend one candidate each, after which the President will appoint the final candidate.



The Democratic Party plans to vote on the fourth 'Mrs. Kim Special Investigation Law' on the 12th and the 'Insurrection Special Investigator Law' on the 14th in the plenary session.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!