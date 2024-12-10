News 9

Opposition proposes ‘Special Prosecutor Law for Insurrection’

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The characteristic of this special investigator law regarding insurrection is that it completely excludes the National Assembly from the candidate recommendation process.

The Democratic Party explained that this was done to eliminate any justification for the government and the ruling party to oppose the swift appointment of the special investigator.

Reporter Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The so-called 'special investigator law for insurrection' proposed by the Democratic Party allows for the investigation of all allegations related to the recent martial law situation.

Notably, unlike previous special investigators, the National Assembly has been entirely excluded from the candidate recommendation process, regardless of party affiliation.

The Minister of National Court Administration, the President of the Korean Bar Association, and the President of the Korean Law Professors Association will each recommend one candidate, and the President will appoint one from among them.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Policy Chief: "We aimed to minimize the time and eliminate any justification for the government and the ruling party to oppose, which is why we did it this way."]

The Democratic Party's plan to appoint the so-called general special investigator under this law to absorb the investigation targets and personnel of the concurrently pursued permanent special investigator, ultimately making it the main investigative body.

The Democratic Party has warned the prosecution, which is currently one of the investigative bodies, to refrain from involvement.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Policy Chief: "The prosecution was an accomplice that led this country down the path of ruin alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol. I hope that this accomplice will not pretend to be a national hero while suddenly investigating the insurrection case."]

The Democratic Party has increased the number of investigation targets to fifteen and, in the fourth proposal for the First Lady Kim Keon-hee special investigation law, both the Democratic Party and the negotiating group will recommend one candidate each, after which the President will appoint the final candidate.

The Democratic Party plans to vote on the fourth 'Mrs. Kim Special Investigation Law' on the 12th and the 'Insurrection Special Investigator Law' on the 14th in the plenary session.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition proposes ‘Special Prosecutor Law for Insurrection’
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

The characteristic of this special investigator law regarding insurrection is that it completely excludes the National Assembly from the candidate recommendation process.

The Democratic Party explained that this was done to eliminate any justification for the government and the ruling party to oppose the swift appointment of the special investigator.

Reporter Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The so-called 'special investigator law for insurrection' proposed by the Democratic Party allows for the investigation of all allegations related to the recent martial law situation.

Notably, unlike previous special investigators, the National Assembly has been entirely excluded from the candidate recommendation process, regardless of party affiliation.

The Minister of National Court Administration, the President of the Korean Bar Association, and the President of the Korean Law Professors Association will each recommend one candidate, and the President will appoint one from among them.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Policy Chief: "We aimed to minimize the time and eliminate any justification for the government and the ruling party to oppose, which is why we did it this way."]

The Democratic Party's plan to appoint the so-called general special investigator under this law to absorb the investigation targets and personnel of the concurrently pursued permanent special investigator, ultimately making it the main investigative body.

The Democratic Party has warned the prosecution, which is currently one of the investigative bodies, to refrain from involvement.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Policy Chief: "The prosecution was an accomplice that led this country down the path of ruin alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol. I hope that this accomplice will not pretend to be a national hero while suddenly investigating the insurrection case."]

The Democratic Party has increased the number of investigation targets to fifteen and, in the fourth proposal for the First Lady Kim Keon-hee special investigation law, both the Democratic Party and the negotiating group will recommend one candidate each, after which the President will appoint the final candidate.

The Democratic Party plans to vote on the fourth 'Mrs. Kim Special Investigation Law' on the 12th and the 'Insurrection Special Investigator Law' on the 14th in the plenary session.

KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.