Democratic Party targets PM Han with insurrection charges

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has reported Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to the National Office of Investigation, claiming he is an accomplice in the insurrection.

They are also considering impeachment.

This appears to be an attempt to eliminate the possibility of Prime Minister Han acting as the presidential authority.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the story.

[Report]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take on the role of acting president in the event of a presidential vacancy.

Today (12.9), he was reported to the police's National Office of Investigation on charges of insurrection by the Democratic Party.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The rebellion of the two Hans, the rebellion of the two Hans, the two Hans, Chun Doo-hwan keeps coming to mind. I think we need to hold the two Hans' rebellion accountable."]

The Democratic Party claims that he participated in the Cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law, and according to the Martial Law Act, the Minister of National Defense must go through the Prime Minister when proposing martial law, thus making him an accomplice in the insurrection.

They also allege a second act of insurrection, claiming that Han attempted to unilaterally exclude the president from his duties after the martial law was lifted and exercise authority with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.

The Democratic Party has included Prime Minister Han in the investigation target of the special law on rebellion and is considering suspending his duties through impeachment.

In the case of the Prime Minister, the impeachment motion can pass with a majority vote from the members, allowing the Democratic Party to handle it alone.

[Hwang Jung-a/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Considering the current situation, stability, the external perception, the public's anxiety, and various domestic and international circumstances, we will reach a conclusion..."]

In response, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The sole goal of government officials is to ensure that the government operates normally during emergencies."

They added, "All actions of the Prime Minister are for this purpose," and emphasized that "everything is being done in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws."

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

