Three investigative bodies compete over martial law investigation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The investigation into the emergency martial law declaration is progressing rapidly.



However, there are ongoing concerns about whether it is appropriate for the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to compete with each other over the case and conduct investigations independently.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has more.



[Report]



The investigation into the emergency martial law is being conducted simultaneously by three investigative agencies.



The prosecution has a special investigation team, the police have a special investigation team under the National Investigation Office, and the Corruption Investigation Office has a task force for the emergency martial law investigation.



While the complainants are different, the targets and allegations are the same, raising concerns about overlapping investigations.



In fact, as the three investigative agencies rushed to file various warrants, the court rejected some, stating, "Similar or identical warrants have been filed, and they should consult with each other."



[Chun Dae-yup/Minister of the National Court Administration: "We find it very regrettable that such abnormal situations continue. This can lead to issues regarding the legality of the prosecution process and the admissibility of evidence...."]



The travel bans on key figures, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, were also applied without prior coordination by each agencies.



Concerns about wasted investigative resources and the possibility of inadequate investigations have been raised.



The prosecution has secured custody of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, while the police have conducted searches to gather evidence from his office, and the Corruption Investigation Office has stated that it is receiving related evidence provided voluntarily.



Cooperation is necessary for a proper investigation, but each agency insists on its own investigative authority.



[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials: "In cases of overlapping investigations by multiple agencies, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office can request a transfer if deemed appropriate, based on the progress of the investigation and issues of fairness, and the relevant agency must comply with this request."]



The higher authorities, such as the presidential office, which should coordinate this, are effectively paralyzed, and the controversy is expected to continue for the time being.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!