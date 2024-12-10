Opposition ramps up probe on Pres. Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The opposition, including the Democratic Party, continued its onslaught today (12.9).



First, regarding the investigation, they have proposed the so-called special prosecutor law for insurrection, following the already introduced permanent special prosecutor.



They are also pushing for a parliamentary investigation.



This is reporter Jeon Hyun-woo.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has urgently proposed the so-called 'insurrection special prosecutor law' to investigate the martial law situation.



The 'insurrection special prosecutor law' targets all allegations related to the martial law situation, including the suspicion of President Yoon Suk Yeol's involvement in the insurrection command.



The 'permanent special prosecutor proposal for insurrection' passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the opposition just four days after its introduction.



President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, as well as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former floor leader of the People Power Party Choo Kyung-ho are also included as subjects of the investigation.



Unlike a regular special prosecutor, the permanent special prosecutor cannot be subject to the president's request for reconsideration, so the recommendation process for the special prosecutor is expected to begin soon.



[Kim Seung-won/Legislation and Judiciary Committee Opposition Secretary: "We will ensure that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes a subject of investigation... regarding Choo Kyung-ho's actions in support of Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection..."]



In addition to the two special prosecutor bills, the opposition is also pushing for a 'parliamentary investigation into the insurrection.'



[Hwang Jung-a/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We will utilize all available resources, including the permanent special prosecutor and the regular special prosecutor bills, to push for the special prosecutor. We will also pursue a parliamentary investigation."]



The opposition plans to process the permanent special prosecutor proposal for insurrection tomorrow (12.10) and the 'insurrection special prosecutor law' in the plenary session on Dec. 14.



The impeachment motion against President Yoon will be reintroduced the day after tomorrow (12.11), reported to the plenary session the next day, and re-voted on Dec. 14.



With the dual special prosecutors for insurrection and a parliamentary investigation.



The opposition is pressuring the members of the People Power Party to participate in the vote on the impeachment motion through what is called a three-pronged offensive.



This is KBS News Jeon Hyun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!