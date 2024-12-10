News 9

Police summon key figures in martial law probe

[Anchor]

The police special investigation team, which is investigating the martial law situation, has notified former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min and Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung to appear for questioning.

In response to the request from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to transfer the case, they stated that the police are the main body investigating the charge of insurrection.

Reporter Woo Han-sol has the details.

[Report]

The police special investigation team has notified former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, and Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo to appear for questioning.

After imposing an emergency travel ban on former Minister Lee and Commander Yeo yesterday (12.8), the notification for questioning came just a day later, and specific dates are reportedly being coordinated.

The police special team plans to conduct a thorough investigation into the decision-making process for the emergency martial law through summons and questioning of those involved, to determine whether charges of insurrection against President Yoon Suk Yeol can be substantiated.

Accordingly, they have also stated their intention to conduct a direct investigation into President Yoon.

[Woo Jong-soo/Head of the National Office of Investigation Special Investigation Team: "I would like to emphasize that there are no personal or material limitations on the subjects of this investigation."]

The police special team has also indicated that they are considering applying for a travel ban on President Yoon, although the Ministry of Justice has already imposed a travel ban on him.

Previously, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested the transfer of the case due to overlapping investigations, but the police have reiterated their refusal to comply.

[Woo Jong-soo/Head of the National Office of Investigation Special Investigation Team: "Despite various controversies surrounding the investigation related to the martial law, the National Office of Investigation feels a heavy sense of responsibility as the main body investigating the charge of insurrection..."]

A special team official expressed confidence in the investigation, stating, "The police were the first to apply for and obtain search and seizure warrants."

Regarding concerns about inadequate investigations into the police leadership, it was emphasized that the Commissioner General of the National Police Agency is not briefed on the case, and the investigation is being led by the head of the National Office of Investigation.

This is KBS News reporter Woo Han-sol.

