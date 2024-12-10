News 9

Former Defense Minister admits to writing Martial Law Proclamation

[Anchor]

This is a very important matter in clarifying the emergency martial law situation.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stated that he wrote the martial law proclamation, which includes contents such as the prohibition of political activities.

The prosecution plans to verify whether this statement is true.

Kim Young-hoon continues with the report .

[Report]

The 'Martial Law Proclamation No. 1' contains numerous unconstitutional elements, such as the prohibition of all political activities - including those of the National Assembly and political parties- as well as restrictions on the freedom of the press, publication, and assembly.

It was announced in the name of Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who was the martial law commander, but Park stated that he only received the original text of the proclamation from former Minister Kim Yong-hyun and did not know who wrote it.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 5/National Defense Committee: "Who wrote the proclamation?"]

[Park An-soo/Army Chief of Staff/Dec. 5/National Defense Committee: "I don't know that either."]

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 5/National Defense Committee: "So you were just a puppet? Was the proclamation already made when you got there...?"]

The proclamation, which even the martial law commander did not know about, has been confirmed through KBS reporting that former Minister Kim stated in the prosecution investigation that "he wrote it."

This means he confessed to writing the unconstitutional proclamation, but its credibility is still uncertain.

Last month, among the reference materials related to martial law created by the Defense Counterintelligence Command, there were contents similar to this proclamation, raising suspicions that the Counterintelligence Command may have drafted the proclamation.

It also needs to be investigated whether higher-ups, including President Yoon Suk Yeol, were involved.

The prosecution's special investigation team conducted a search and seizure today (Dec. 9) at the Counterintelligence Command and the residence of its commnader, Yeo In-hyung.

Additionally, tomorrow (Dec. 10), Commander Yeo is scheduled to be summoned to ascertain whether there was collusion between former Minister Kim and President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

김영훈
김영훈 기자

