News 9

Pres. Yoon faces travel ban and intensified investigation

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

For the first time in constitutional history, a sitting president has been banned from leaving the country.

There are also speculations that a forced investigation, including a search and seizure, may be conducted against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reporter Kim So-young is covering the story at the prosecutor's office.

Reporter Kim! Did the head of the Corruption Investigation Office show intentions for the arrest of President Yoon following the travel ban?

[Report]

Yes, the Ministry of Justice has imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of insurrection, this afternoon (12.9).

This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from leaving the country.

A travel ban is a measure taken by investigative agencies to prevent the subject of an investigation from leaving the country to facilitate the investigation.

This can be seen as the investigation into President Yoon intensifying, and there are speculations that forced investigations, including search and seizure, may soon be conducted against him.

Today, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office, Oh Dong-woon, stated at the National Assembly, "We will adhere to the principle of arresting the masterminds and key criminals of insurrection."

The special investigation headquarters of the prosecution is also accelerating its investigation.

Starting this morning, they conducted search and seizure operations at the offices of the Defense Counterintelligence Command and other officials, including the chief Yeon In-hyung.

The Counterintelligence Command is under suspicion of having conspired to declare martial law by preparing related documents before the emergency martial law.

The prosecution is also summoning military officials, including Kwak Jong-geun, the commander of the Special Warfare Command, and Jeon Ha-kyu, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, for questioning, and has conducted a nearly 10-hour third round of questioning of former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who was urgently arrested.

Former Minister Kim is reported to have mostly acknowledged the facts related to the emergency martial law.

The prosecution is expected to request an arrest warrant for former Minister Kim as early as tonight.

The Corruption Investigation Office has also formed a 'Martial Law Task Force' led by Chief Investigator Lee Dae-hwan.

The task force consists of 50 personnel, essentially all members of the Corruption Investigation Office, and has promised a thorough investigation based on law and principles.

This has been Kim So-young from KBS News at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon faces travel ban and intensified investigation
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

For the first time in constitutional history, a sitting president has been banned from leaving the country.

There are also speculations that a forced investigation, including a search and seizure, may be conducted against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reporter Kim So-young is covering the story at the prosecutor's office.

Reporter Kim! Did the head of the Corruption Investigation Office show intentions for the arrest of President Yoon following the travel ban?

[Report]

Yes, the Ministry of Justice has imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of insurrection, this afternoon (12.9).

This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from leaving the country.

A travel ban is a measure taken by investigative agencies to prevent the subject of an investigation from leaving the country to facilitate the investigation.

This can be seen as the investigation into President Yoon intensifying, and there are speculations that forced investigations, including search and seizure, may soon be conducted against him.

Today, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office, Oh Dong-woon, stated at the National Assembly, "We will adhere to the principle of arresting the masterminds and key criminals of insurrection."

The special investigation headquarters of the prosecution is also accelerating its investigation.

Starting this morning, they conducted search and seizure operations at the offices of the Defense Counterintelligence Command and other officials, including the chief Yeon In-hyung.

The Counterintelligence Command is under suspicion of having conspired to declare martial law by preparing related documents before the emergency martial law.

The prosecution is also summoning military officials, including Kwak Jong-geun, the commander of the Special Warfare Command, and Jeon Ha-kyu, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, for questioning, and has conducted a nearly 10-hour third round of questioning of former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who was urgently arrested.

Former Minister Kim is reported to have mostly acknowledged the facts related to the emergency martial law.

The prosecution is expected to request an arrest warrant for former Minister Kim as early as tonight.

The Corruption Investigation Office has also formed a 'Martial Law Task Force' led by Chief Investigator Lee Dae-hwan.

The task force consists of 50 personnel, essentially all members of the Corruption Investigation Office, and has promised a thorough investigation based on law and principles.

This has been Kim So-young from KBS News at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.