News 9

Ruling party debates over president's resignation roadmap

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party, which is advocating for the president's orderly resignation, was unable to present a specific plan today (12. 9) as well.

Despite holding meetings throughout the day, the only outcome was to create an organization dedicated to stabilizing the political situation and to find a solution.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Representative Han Dong-hoon, who was the first to mention the early resignation of the president after the emergency martial law situation, was reserved in his comments today.

He attended a closed Supreme Council meeting and then focused on gathering opinions at an emergency general meeting.

[Han Dong-hoon: "I listened carefully to the opinions of many lawmakers on how to overcome the current situation."]

There was a heated debate both inside and outside the party regarding the president's early resignation.

The pro-Han faction urged the need for the president to make a decision, including resignation.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party lawmaker: "Right now, the most concerning issue for the public is the president's position..."]

[Kim Jong-hyuk/People Power Party Supreme Council member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Proposing a timeline for the president's swift resignation is being referred to as an orderly exit..."]

The pro-Yoon faction and many senior lawmakers clearly drew the line against impeachment or immediate resignation of the president.

[Kim Tae-ho/People Power Party lawmaker: "The most important thing is the premise that the current chaos will worsen, particularly South Korea's economic situation, including issues of credibility, is in a critical situation."]

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "We should not commit the mistake of immediately impeaching the president and thereby undermining the system of South Korea."]

Ultimately, the People Power Party decided to form a task force without reaching a conclusion, to prepare responses to the political situation, including whether to vote on the impeachment of the president and early resignation.

[Lee Yang-soo/Chairman of the People Power Party 'Political Stabilization TF': "We will hold meetings starting now to discuss how to quickly stabilize the party and the political situation..."]

The People Power Party has decided to elect a new floor leader on the 12th to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of floor leader Choo Kyung-ho.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling party debates over president's resignation roadmap
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party, which is advocating for the president's orderly resignation, was unable to present a specific plan today (12. 9) as well.

Despite holding meetings throughout the day, the only outcome was to create an organization dedicated to stabilizing the political situation and to find a solution.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Representative Han Dong-hoon, who was the first to mention the early resignation of the president after the emergency martial law situation, was reserved in his comments today.

He attended a closed Supreme Council meeting and then focused on gathering opinions at an emergency general meeting.

[Han Dong-hoon: "I listened carefully to the opinions of many lawmakers on how to overcome the current situation."]

There was a heated debate both inside and outside the party regarding the president's early resignation.

The pro-Han faction urged the need for the president to make a decision, including resignation.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party lawmaker: "Right now, the most concerning issue for the public is the president's position..."]

[Kim Jong-hyuk/People Power Party Supreme Council member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Proposing a timeline for the president's swift resignation is being referred to as an orderly exit..."]

The pro-Yoon faction and many senior lawmakers clearly drew the line against impeachment or immediate resignation of the president.

[Kim Tae-ho/People Power Party lawmaker: "The most important thing is the premise that the current chaos will worsen, particularly South Korea's economic situation, including issues of credibility, is in a critical situation."]

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "We should not commit the mistake of immediately impeaching the president and thereby undermining the system of South Korea."]

Ultimately, the People Power Party decided to form a task force without reaching a conclusion, to prepare responses to the political situation, including whether to vote on the impeachment of the president and early resignation.

[Lee Yang-soo/Chairman of the People Power Party 'Political Stabilization TF': "We will hold meetings starting now to discuss how to quickly stabilize the party and the political situation..."]

The People Power Party has decided to elect a new floor leader on the 12th to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of floor leader Choo Kyung-ho.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.
김민철
김민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.