Ruling party debates over president's resignation roadmap

[Anchor]



The People Power Party, which is advocating for the president's orderly resignation, was unable to present a specific plan today (12. 9) as well.



Despite holding meetings throughout the day, the only outcome was to create an organization dedicated to stabilizing the political situation and to find a solution.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Representative Han Dong-hoon, who was the first to mention the early resignation of the president after the emergency martial law situation, was reserved in his comments today.



He attended a closed Supreme Council meeting and then focused on gathering opinions at an emergency general meeting.



[Han Dong-hoon: "I listened carefully to the opinions of many lawmakers on how to overcome the current situation."]



There was a heated debate both inside and outside the party regarding the president's early resignation.



The pro-Han faction urged the need for the president to make a decision, including resignation.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party lawmaker: "Right now, the most concerning issue for the public is the president's position..."]



[Kim Jong-hyuk/People Power Party Supreme Council member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Proposing a timeline for the president's swift resignation is being referred to as an orderly exit..."]



The pro-Yoon faction and many senior lawmakers clearly drew the line against impeachment or immediate resignation of the president.



[Kim Tae-ho/People Power Party lawmaker: "The most important thing is the premise that the current chaos will worsen, particularly South Korea's economic situation, including issues of credibility, is in a critical situation."]



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "We should not commit the mistake of immediately impeaching the president and thereby undermining the system of South Korea."]



Ultimately, the People Power Party decided to form a task force without reaching a conclusion, to prepare responses to the political situation, including whether to vote on the impeachment of the president and early resignation.



[Lee Yang-soo/Chairman of the People Power Party 'Political Stabilization TF': "We will hold meetings starting now to discuss how to quickly stabilize the party and the political situation..."]



The People Power Party has decided to elect a new floor leader on the 12th to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of floor leader Choo Kyung-ho.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



