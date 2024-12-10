News 9

U.S. strengthens surveillance on N. Korea amid S. Korea turmoil

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Concerns about security on the Korean Peninsula are growing due to the martial law turmoil.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Japan, stated that there is currently no possibility of provocations from North Korea.

However, he added that the U.S. is strengthening its surveillance posture in consideration of the potential for the North's provocations taking advantage of the chaos.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.

[Report]

Initially planning to visit Japan and then South Korea, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin canceled his trip to South Korea.

While in Japan, he boarded the USS George Washington and was asked about the martial law turmoil and the situation in South Korea.

Secretary Austin was cautious with his words, emphasizing that the ROK-U.S. alliance remains unchanged.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "I won't comment on that one. I will just say that our relationship is iron clad and we remain focused on the defense of the Peninsula."]

Regarding the possibility of North Korea's provocations, Secretary Austin added that they were focused on any changes but haven't seen anything yet.

The USS George Washington, which Secretary Austin is aboard, has a primary mission of countering China and their expansion in the Northeast Asia region.

The U.S. is closely monitoring the possibility that political turmoil in South Korea could lead to security chaos.

Samuel Paparo, Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, stated at a security conference held in the U.S. that there have been no signs of North Korean provocations, but they have strengthened their surveillance posture considering the possibilities.

Commander Paparo assessed that from a security perspective, South Korea is stable, with only some political instability.

Meanwhile, the trilateral meeting of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan in Tokyo agreed that cooperation among the three countries regarding North Korea is more important than ever.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting for KBS News from Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. strengthens surveillance on N. Korea amid S. Korea turmoil
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Concerns about security on the Korean Peninsula are growing due to the martial law turmoil.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Japan, stated that there is currently no possibility of provocations from North Korea.

However, he added that the U.S. is strengthening its surveillance posture in consideration of the potential for the North's provocations taking advantage of the chaos.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.

[Report]

Initially planning to visit Japan and then South Korea, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin canceled his trip to South Korea.

While in Japan, he boarded the USS George Washington and was asked about the martial law turmoil and the situation in South Korea.

Secretary Austin was cautious with his words, emphasizing that the ROK-U.S. alliance remains unchanged.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "I won't comment on that one. I will just say that our relationship is iron clad and we remain focused on the defense of the Peninsula."]

Regarding the possibility of North Korea's provocations, Secretary Austin added that they were focused on any changes but haven't seen anything yet.

The USS George Washington, which Secretary Austin is aboard, has a primary mission of countering China and their expansion in the Northeast Asia region.

The U.S. is closely monitoring the possibility that political turmoil in South Korea could lead to security chaos.

Samuel Paparo, Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, stated at a security conference held in the U.S. that there have been no signs of North Korean provocations, but they have strengthened their surveillance posture considering the possibilities.

Commander Paparo assessed that from a security perspective, South Korea is stable, with only some political instability.

Meanwhile, the trilateral meeting of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan in Tokyo agreed that cooperation among the three countries regarding North Korea is more important than ever.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting for KBS News from Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.