Presidential office silent as Pres. Yoon investigation escalates

[Anchor]



The investigation into President Yoon is progressing rapidly.



The presidential office spent today (12.9) in silence.



We connect to reporter Jeong Sae-bae.



With the travel ban in place and the pressure on the presidential office likely to be high, is there still no response?



[Report]



Yes, there were no official schedules for President Yoon today, nor any statements from the presidential office.



It would be appropriate to say that President Yoon has effectively entered a state of seclusion.



As the investigation by the police and prosecution into the martial law intensifies, an unprecedented travel ban on a sitting president was issued today.



The presidential office has stated that they have no position on this matter either.



As discussions about a so-called 'resignation roadmap' are taking place within the ruling party, it seems that the silence will continue for the time being.



However, there appears to be considerable internal unrest regarding the rapid and simultaneous progress of the investigation related to the martial law.



Even aides and staff who are not directly related to the declaration of the martial law have been seen deleting messenger conversations or joining new groups.



On the other hand, there have also been signs of key aides managing the situation.



This morning, a meeting of senior secretaries was held under the chairmanship of Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, where they reportedly checked the current situation and confirmed the progress of some policies.



This has been a report from the presidential office.



