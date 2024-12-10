News 9

Rival parties clash over controversial remarks

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have each issued a warning regarding inappropriate remarks.

This action was taken after comments such as "Even if they get criticized at first, later everyone supports them," and "Many women are coming to the rally" were made.

In the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee, lawmakers from both parties exchanged heated words.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Five-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun from the People Power Party appeared on a YouTube channel yesterday (12.8).

In response to concerns from fellow party member Kim Jae-sub about criticism following his absence from the impeachment vote, he recounted his past experience of leading the opposition against former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker/Dec. 8/YouTube 'Tatabuta Bae Seung-hee Live': "I got a lot of criticism. But a year later, everyone said, 'Hey, I like Yoon Sang-hyun for his loyalty.' Then, even when I went independent, everyone supported me."]

The opposition party immediately responded with fierce criticism, asking, "Do you see the people as dogs and pigs?"

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council member: "(If the previous impeachment was based on) abuse of power, then this time the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol is on a different level. It is based on insurrection and a coup d'état."]

As the controversy grew, Yoon emphasized that he meant his absence from the impeachment vote was a sincere action that could be accepted by the public.

Park Gu-yong, a professor at Chonnam National University and head of the Democratic Party's Education and Training Institute, also faced backlash for his comments during an internet broadcast.

In encouraging participation in the rally, he stated, "I have information I want to share with men in their 20s and 30s," and "Many women are coming to the rally," but these controversial remarks appear to have been deleted afterward.

The People Power Party and the Democratic Party each sent official documents urging their members and party officials to be particularly mindful of their words and actions.

In the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee, disputes continued over the attendance of the impeachment vote.

During the bill review process, Democratic Party member Noh Jong-myun shouted "You are accomplices to the insurrection" at the ruling party members, to which People Power Party member Park Choong-kwon retorted, "Are you the Constitutional Court?" causing a commotion.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rival parties clash over controversial remarks
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have each issued a warning regarding inappropriate remarks.

This action was taken after comments such as "Even if they get criticized at first, later everyone supports them," and "Many women are coming to the rally" were made.

In the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee, lawmakers from both parties exchanged heated words.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Five-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun from the People Power Party appeared on a YouTube channel yesterday (12.8).

In response to concerns from fellow party member Kim Jae-sub about criticism following his absence from the impeachment vote, he recounted his past experience of leading the opposition against former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker/Dec. 8/YouTube 'Tatabuta Bae Seung-hee Live': "I got a lot of criticism. But a year later, everyone said, 'Hey, I like Yoon Sang-hyun for his loyalty.' Then, even when I went independent, everyone supported me."]

The opposition party immediately responded with fierce criticism, asking, "Do you see the people as dogs and pigs?"

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council member: "(If the previous impeachment was based on) abuse of power, then this time the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol is on a different level. It is based on insurrection and a coup d'état."]

As the controversy grew, Yoon emphasized that he meant his absence from the impeachment vote was a sincere action that could be accepted by the public.

Park Gu-yong, a professor at Chonnam National University and head of the Democratic Party's Education and Training Institute, also faced backlash for his comments during an internet broadcast.

In encouraging participation in the rally, he stated, "I have information I want to share with men in their 20s and 30s," and "Many women are coming to the rally," but these controversial remarks appear to have been deleted afterward.

The People Power Party and the Democratic Party each sent official documents urging their members and party officials to be particularly mindful of their words and actions.

In the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee, disputes continued over the attendance of the impeachment vote.

During the bill review process, Democratic Party member Noh Jong-myun shouted "You are accomplices to the insurrection" at the ruling party members, to which People Power Party member Park Choong-kwon retorted, "Are you the Constitutional Court?" causing a commotion.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.