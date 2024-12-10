Rival parties clash over controversial remarks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties have each issued a warning regarding inappropriate remarks.



This action was taken after comments such as "Even if they get criticized at first, later everyone supports them," and "Many women are coming to the rally" were made.



In the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee, lawmakers from both parties exchanged heated words.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Five-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun from the People Power Party appeared on a YouTube channel yesterday (12.8).



In response to concerns from fellow party member Kim Jae-sub about criticism following his absence from the impeachment vote, he recounted his past experience of leading the opposition against former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker/Dec. 8/YouTube 'Tatabuta Bae Seung-hee Live': "I got a lot of criticism. But a year later, everyone said, 'Hey, I like Yoon Sang-hyun for his loyalty.' Then, even when I went independent, everyone supported me."]



The opposition party immediately responded with fierce criticism, asking, "Do you see the people as dogs and pigs?"



[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council member: "(If the previous impeachment was based on) abuse of power, then this time the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol is on a different level. It is based on insurrection and a coup d'état."]



As the controversy grew, Yoon emphasized that he meant his absence from the impeachment vote was a sincere action that could be accepted by the public.



Park Gu-yong, a professor at Chonnam National University and head of the Democratic Party's Education and Training Institute, also faced backlash for his comments during an internet broadcast.



In encouraging participation in the rally, he stated, "I have information I want to share with men in their 20s and 30s," and "Many women are coming to the rally," but these controversial remarks appear to have been deleted afterward.



The People Power Party and the Democratic Party each sent official documents urging their members and party officials to be particularly mindful of their words and actions.



In the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee, disputes continued over the attendance of the impeachment vote.



During the bill review process, Democratic Party member Noh Jong-myun shouted "You are accomplices to the insurrection" at the ruling party members, to which People Power Party member Park Choong-kwon retorted, "Are you the Constitutional Court?" causing a commotion.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



