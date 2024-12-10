Defense Ministry: "Military command authority legally vested in the President"

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy regarding the scope of presidential authority continues.



Yesterday (12.8), the ruling party stated that President Yoon would relinquish both military command and diplomatic authority, but today (12.9), the Ministry of National Defense stated that military command is still legally held by the president and that in the event of a security threat, they would follow presidential directives, escalating the controversy.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, stated that President Yoon would resign early and would also relinquish military command and diplomatic authority.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party leader/Yesterday: "(Will the president be excluded from military command as well?) I think it is the same. It includes diplomacy as well."]



However, criticism has been raised that this is constitutionally impossible.



This is because the constitutional provision states that the acting authority of the president is only possible when the president is vacant or suspended from duty.



The Ministry of National Defense also clarified that military command is currently legally held by President Yoon.



[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense: "(Who currently holds military command?) It is with the president. (Can a suspect of insurrection hold military command?) Are you asking for my judgment? Legally, the command authority is currently with the commander-in-chief."]



The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the authority to declare martial law and the authority for command and control during wartime still rest with President Yoon.



[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Defense Minister: "Militarily speaking, when there is a clear provocation that threatens our territory or people, we will take normal military measures as prepared, following the president's directives."]



However, the Deputy Minister of National Defense emphasized that they would not follow orders to use force against the public if there is no military threat, stating that there will be no 'second martial law'.



[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Defense Minister: "I will not accept such (second martial law) situations... I will prevent it. Do not worry."]



The Democratic Party argued that "it is impossible to respond to security threats with an unclear military command structure" and insisted that formal suspension of presidential duties through impeachment or arrest is necessary.



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



