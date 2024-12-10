News 9

Defense Ministry: "Military command authority legally vested in the President"

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The controversy regarding the scope of presidential authority continues.

Yesterday (12.8), the ruling party stated that President Yoon would relinquish both military command and diplomatic authority, but today (12.9), the Ministry of National Defense stated that military command is still legally held by the president and that in the event of a security threat, they would follow presidential directives, escalating the controversy.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, stated that President Yoon would resign early and would also relinquish military command and diplomatic authority.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party leader/Yesterday: "(Will the president be excluded from military command as well?) I think it is the same. It includes diplomacy as well."]

However, criticism has been raised that this is constitutionally impossible.

This is because the constitutional provision states that the acting authority of the president is only possible when the president is vacant or suspended from duty.

The Ministry of National Defense also clarified that military command is currently legally held by President Yoon.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense: "(Who currently holds military command?) It is with the president. (Can a suspect of insurrection hold military command?) Are you asking for my judgment? Legally, the command authority is currently with the commander-in-chief."]

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the authority to declare martial law and the authority for command and control during wartime still rest with President Yoon.

[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Defense Minister: "Militarily speaking, when there is a clear provocation that threatens our territory or people, we will take normal military measures as prepared, following the president's directives."]

However, the Deputy Minister of National Defense emphasized that they would not follow orders to use force against the public if there is no military threat, stating that there will be no 'second martial law'.

[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Defense Minister: "I will not accept such (second martial law) situations... I will prevent it. Do not worry."]

The Democratic Party argued that "it is impossible to respond to security threats with an unclear military command structure" and insisted that formal suspension of presidential duties through impeachment or arrest is necessary.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Defense Ministry: "Military command authority legally vested in the President"
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

The controversy regarding the scope of presidential authority continues.

Yesterday (12.8), the ruling party stated that President Yoon would relinquish both military command and diplomatic authority, but today (12.9), the Ministry of National Defense stated that military command is still legally held by the president and that in the event of a security threat, they would follow presidential directives, escalating the controversy.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, stated that President Yoon would resign early and would also relinquish military command and diplomatic authority.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party leader/Yesterday: "(Will the president be excluded from military command as well?) I think it is the same. It includes diplomacy as well."]

However, criticism has been raised that this is constitutionally impossible.

This is because the constitutional provision states that the acting authority of the president is only possible when the president is vacant or suspended from duty.

The Ministry of National Defense also clarified that military command is currently legally held by President Yoon.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense: "(Who currently holds military command?) It is with the president. (Can a suspect of insurrection hold military command?) Are you asking for my judgment? Legally, the command authority is currently with the commander-in-chief."]

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the authority to declare martial law and the authority for command and control during wartime still rest with President Yoon.

[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Defense Minister: "Militarily speaking, when there is a clear provocation that threatens our territory or people, we will take normal military measures as prepared, following the president's directives."]

However, the Deputy Minister of National Defense emphasized that they would not follow orders to use force against the public if there is no military threat, stating that there will be no 'second martial law'.

[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Defense Minister: "I will not accept such (second martial law) situations... I will prevent it. Do not worry."]

The Democratic Party argued that "it is impossible to respond to security threats with an unclear military command structure" and insisted that formal suspension of presidential duties through impeachment or arrest is necessary.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.