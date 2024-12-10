Trump hints at tariffs and defense cost hikes for allies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President-elect Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of using tariffs as he demands that Europe contribute more to defense spending.



This may not be a distant issue for us.



Having repeatedly stated that South Korea is wealthy but does not pay, it is uncertain when the bill might arrive.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



During the election campaign, President-elect Trump threatened to withdraw from NATO if the members did not pay their fair share of defense spending.



In his first interview after the election with NBC, he once again presented a bill to Europe.



He stated that if the free-riding on security continues, he would not rule out withdrawing from NATO.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "They're treating us fairly, the answer is absolutely, I'd stay with NATO. They have to pay their bills. If they pay their bills, absolutely."]



President-elect Trump pointed out that the U.S. is suffering trade losses while providing security to Europe for free, calling it America's "double burden."



He also indicated that he might use tariffs to address various imbalances, citing Canada as an example.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Tariffs are a, if properly used, are a very powerful tool not only economically but also for getting other things outside of economics."]



The prospect of the U.S. withdrawing from NATO, where 100,000 American troops are stationed, is a nightmare scenario.



There is a growing possibility that the Trump administration will demand a significant increase in defense cost-sharing from South Korea as well.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Oct. 15: "They (South Korea) would be paying us $10 billion a year. And you know what? They'd be happy to do it. It's a money machine, South Korea..."]



The new U.S. administration may demand renegotiation of defense cost-sharing from our country, and if things do not go as planned, it is also possible that they will resort to pressure through tariffs.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



