News 9

Budget talks delayed amid martial law turmoil

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (12.9), ahead of the resumption of budget negotiations in the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok visited the National Assembly Speaker to request a breakthrough.

Speaker Woo Won-shik pointed out that the delay in processing the budget is due to the martial law turmoil.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok visited the National Assembly.

He came to appeal for the prompt confirmation of the budget, but his expression was serious.

During a closed-door meeting that lasted about 30 minutes, Deputy Prime Minister Choi requested Speaker Woo Won-shik to take the lead in resuming discussions on next year's budget, which is currently at a complete standstill.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "To maintain external credibility and economic stability, it is necessary to promptly confirm the budget through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, so I requested the Speaker to take the lead in facilitating negotiations with strong leadership."]

Previously, the National Assembly exceeded the legal deadline for budget processing for the fourth consecutive year after extreme confrontations over an unprecedented 'budget reflecting only cuts.'

Speaker Woo Won-shik, who had urged both parties to prepare an agreement while withholding the budget proposal, reportedly told Deputy Prime Minister Choi not to shift the responsibility for the delay in processing the budget onto the National Assembly.

He stated that the martial law turmoil, which attempted to arrest the Speaker of the National Assembly and others, has hindered discussions on the budget.

Speaker Woo's position is to address the budget issue in the 'ruling and opposition party talks for the suspension of presidential duties' that he proposed.

However, with the ruling party's leadership currently vacant, the Democratic Party is determined to process the budget cuts during the last plenary session of the regular National Assembly tomorrow (12.10), making the prospects for negotiations bleak.

The Democratic Party is reviewing a 'revised budget cut plan' that further reduces the existing cut plan by 700 billion won, which already cut 4.1 trillion won, and it is currently possible for the unprecedented budget cut to pass through the National Assembly.

However, behind-the-scenes negotiations between the ruling party and the opposition are underway, raising the possibility that tomorrow's plenary session schedule may be postponed.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Budget talks delayed amid martial law turmoil
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (12.9), ahead of the resumption of budget negotiations in the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok visited the National Assembly Speaker to request a breakthrough.

Speaker Woo Won-shik pointed out that the delay in processing the budget is due to the martial law turmoil.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok visited the National Assembly.

He came to appeal for the prompt confirmation of the budget, but his expression was serious.

During a closed-door meeting that lasted about 30 minutes, Deputy Prime Minister Choi requested Speaker Woo Won-shik to take the lead in resuming discussions on next year's budget, which is currently at a complete standstill.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "To maintain external credibility and economic stability, it is necessary to promptly confirm the budget through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, so I requested the Speaker to take the lead in facilitating negotiations with strong leadership."]

Previously, the National Assembly exceeded the legal deadline for budget processing for the fourth consecutive year after extreme confrontations over an unprecedented 'budget reflecting only cuts.'

Speaker Woo Won-shik, who had urged both parties to prepare an agreement while withholding the budget proposal, reportedly told Deputy Prime Minister Choi not to shift the responsibility for the delay in processing the budget onto the National Assembly.

He stated that the martial law turmoil, which attempted to arrest the Speaker of the National Assembly and others, has hindered discussions on the budget.

Speaker Woo's position is to address the budget issue in the 'ruling and opposition party talks for the suspension of presidential duties' that he proposed.

However, with the ruling party's leadership currently vacant, the Democratic Party is determined to process the budget cuts during the last plenary session of the regular National Assembly tomorrow (12.10), making the prospects for negotiations bleak.

The Democratic Party is reviewing a 'revised budget cut plan' that further reduces the existing cut plan by 700 billion won, which already cut 4.1 trillion won, and it is currently possible for the unprecedented budget cut to pass through the National Assembly.

However, behind-the-scenes negotiations between the ruling party and the opposition are underway, raising the possibility that tomorrow's plenary session schedule may be postponed.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.