News 9

Next year's budget proposal processing in limbo

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (12.9), on the seventh day of the emergency martial law situation, the National Assembly is moving without a moment's pause.

With the last regular session of the National Assembly scheduled for tomorrow (12.10), negotiations on the budget proposal are ongoing between the ruling and opposition parties and the government, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Let's go to the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon! The Deputy Prime Minister for Economy visited the National Assembly Speaker to make a request, and discussions have resumed.

[Reporter]

Yes, the negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties regarding next year's budget proposal, which had been halted since the declaration of the emergency martial law on the 3rd, resumed around 4 PM today.

The policy chairs of both parties and the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance participated in the negotiations, but they reportedly did not reach an agreement.

Earlier, the Democratic Party announced that it would present next year's budget proposal for processing at tomorrow's plenary session.

In today's negotiations, the Democratic Party once considered adding a further cut of 700 billion won to the previously passed 'budget cut proposal' of 4.1 trillion won, which was approved solely by the opposition in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.

The Democratic Party's policy is to process the existing budget cut proposal at tomorrow's plenary session if they cannot reach an agreement with the ruling party until the end.

Since National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik had previously urged for an agreement between the parties and postponed the presentation of the budget proposal once, it remains to be seen whether the next year's budget proposal will be presented tomorrow.

[Anchor]

Will the proposal for a permanent special prosecutor's investigation into the emergency martial law situation be presented at tomorrow's plenary session?

[Reporter]

Yes, the proposal for a permanent special investigation into insurrection, which passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee today, is expected to be processed at tomorrow's plenary session.

Unlike the general special investigation law, the permanent special investigation proposal cannot be vetoed by the President.

This week, various standing committees are expected to continue inquiries related to the emergency martial law declaration.

First, tomorrow, the National Defense Committee will conduct an inquiry.

The attendees are expected to include key military figures involved in the execution of this martial law, such as Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, and Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo.

In particular, the committee is expected to focus on questioning the circumstances that led to the discussion of the martial law, the process of military deployment to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission, and whether there were plans to arrest key politicians at that time.

This has been a report from the National Assembly.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Next year's budget proposal processing in limbo
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (12.9), on the seventh day of the emergency martial law situation, the National Assembly is moving without a moment's pause.

With the last regular session of the National Assembly scheduled for tomorrow (12.10), negotiations on the budget proposal are ongoing between the ruling and opposition parties and the government, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Let's go to the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon! The Deputy Prime Minister for Economy visited the National Assembly Speaker to make a request, and discussions have resumed.

[Reporter]

Yes, the negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties regarding next year's budget proposal, which had been halted since the declaration of the emergency martial law on the 3rd, resumed around 4 PM today.

The policy chairs of both parties and the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance participated in the negotiations, but they reportedly did not reach an agreement.

Earlier, the Democratic Party announced that it would present next year's budget proposal for processing at tomorrow's plenary session.

In today's negotiations, the Democratic Party once considered adding a further cut of 700 billion won to the previously passed 'budget cut proposal' of 4.1 trillion won, which was approved solely by the opposition in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.

The Democratic Party's policy is to process the existing budget cut proposal at tomorrow's plenary session if they cannot reach an agreement with the ruling party until the end.

Since National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik had previously urged for an agreement between the parties and postponed the presentation of the budget proposal once, it remains to be seen whether the next year's budget proposal will be presented tomorrow.

[Anchor]

Will the proposal for a permanent special prosecutor's investigation into the emergency martial law situation be presented at tomorrow's plenary session?

[Reporter]

Yes, the proposal for a permanent special investigation into insurrection, which passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee today, is expected to be processed at tomorrow's plenary session.

Unlike the general special investigation law, the permanent special investigation proposal cannot be vetoed by the President.

This week, various standing committees are expected to continue inquiries related to the emergency martial law declaration.

First, tomorrow, the National Defense Committee will conduct an inquiry.

The attendees are expected to include key military figures involved in the execution of this martial law, such as Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, and Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo.

In particular, the committee is expected to focus on questioning the circumstances that led to the discussion of the martial law, the process of military deployment to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission, and whether there were plans to arrest key politicians at that time.

This has been a report from the National Assembly.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.