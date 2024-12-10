Rally urges Pre. Yoon's resignation with daily vigils planned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A rally urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign was held in front of the National Assembly today (12.9) again.



It is reported that they plan to hold rallies every day until the president resigns.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



[“Yoon Suk Yeol, resign.”]



Citizens holding glow sticks and candles gathered again in front of the National Assembly.



Despite the cold weather, they filled four lanes near the National Assembly wearing thick coats.



[Han Jin-nam/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: “I came out for the first time today because things seem to be getting more chaotic, and I wanted to show it to my children.”]



Citizens urged the immediate impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, claiming he is jeopardizing South Korea's security.



Some people found others to join the rally through social media, while others came out with club members.



[Yang Hae-in/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: “I came out with my club members. I believe that Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation and a swift impeachment process in the National Assembly are necessary, which is why I came to the plaza.”]



[Jung Bo-kyung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: “The vote was canceled then, but I believe it will eventually happen, so I came out again.”]



The organizers estimated that 30,000 people participated, while the police's unofficial estimate was 5,500.



After the rally, participants marched towards the People Power Party headquarters.



[“They are accomplices, accomplices.”]



The opposition plans to re-vote on the impeachment motion for President Yoon on Dec. 14, and citizens plan to hold candlelight vigils in front of the National Assembly every day until the president resigns.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



