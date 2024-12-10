News 9

Rally urges Pre. Yoon's resignation with daily vigils planned

입력 2024.12.10 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A rally urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign was held in front of the National Assembly today (12.9) again.

It is reported that they plan to hold rallies every day until the president resigns.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.

[Report]

[“Yoon Suk Yeol, resign.”]

Citizens holding glow sticks and candles gathered again in front of the National Assembly.

Despite the cold weather, they filled four lanes near the National Assembly wearing thick coats.

[Han Jin-nam/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: “I came out for the first time today because things seem to be getting more chaotic, and I wanted to show it to my children.”]

Citizens urged the immediate impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, claiming he is jeopardizing South Korea's security.

Some people found others to join the rally through social media, while others came out with club members.

[Yang Hae-in/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: “I came out with my club members. I believe that Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation and a swift impeachment process in the National Assembly are necessary, which is why I came to the plaza.”]

[Jung Bo-kyung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: “The vote was canceled then, but I believe it will eventually happen, so I came out again.”]

The organizers estimated that 30,000 people participated, while the police's unofficial estimate was 5,500.

After the rally, participants marched towards the People Power Party headquarters.

[“They are accomplices, accomplices.”]

The opposition plans to re-vote on the impeachment motion for President Yoon on Dec. 14, and citizens plan to hold candlelight vigils in front of the National Assembly every day until the president resigns.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rally urges Pre. Yoon's resignation with daily vigils planned
    • 입력 2024-12-10 00:42:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

A rally urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign was held in front of the National Assembly today (12.9) again.

It is reported that they plan to hold rallies every day until the president resigns.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.

[Report]

[“Yoon Suk Yeol, resign.”]

Citizens holding glow sticks and candles gathered again in front of the National Assembly.

Despite the cold weather, they filled four lanes near the National Assembly wearing thick coats.

[Han Jin-nam/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: “I came out for the first time today because things seem to be getting more chaotic, and I wanted to show it to my children.”]

Citizens urged the immediate impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, claiming he is jeopardizing South Korea's security.

Some people found others to join the rally through social media, while others came out with club members.

[Yang Hae-in/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: “I came out with my club members. I believe that Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation and a swift impeachment process in the National Assembly are necessary, which is why I came to the plaza.”]

[Jung Bo-kyung/Mapo-gu, Seoul: “The vote was canceled then, but I believe it will eventually happen, so I came out again.”]

The organizers estimated that 30,000 people participated, while the police's unofficial estimate was 5,500.

After the rally, participants marched towards the People Power Party headquarters.

[“They are accomplices, accomplices.”]

The opposition plans to re-vote on the impeachment motion for President Yoon on Dec. 14, and citizens plan to hold candlelight vigils in front of the National Assembly every day until the president resigns.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스
KBS는 올바른 여론 형성을 위해 자유로운 댓글 작성을 지지합니다.
다만 이 기사는 일부 댓글에 모욕・명예훼손 등 현행법에 저촉될 우려가 발견돼 건전한 댓글 문화 정착을 위해 댓글 사용을 제한하고 있습니다.
여러분의 양해를 바랍니다.

헤드라인

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모

검찰, 김용현 전 국방부 장관 구속영장…윤 대통령과 내란 공모
비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”

비상계엄 ‘정치활동 금지’ 포고령…김용현 “내가 썼다”
전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”

전 행안장관·방첩사령관 소환 통보…“내란죄 수사 주체는 경찰”
야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’

야, ‘내란 특검법’ 발의…국회는 추천서 ‘배제’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.