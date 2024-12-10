Ruling party proposes draft for presidential election in April or May next year

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party has presented a draft for the early resignation of the president.



The proposal suggests that the president resign around February or March of next year, and that a presidential election be held in April or May.



They explained that this is a faster and more stable resignation plan than impeachment, but it is not fully convincing even within the party, let alone the opposition.



Reporter Jeong Ah-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party's 'Political Stabilization Task Force' unveiled a draft roadmap for the president's resignation just one day after its launch.



The proposal states that a presidential election should be held within 60 days of the president's vacancy, suggesting a resignation in February or March and a presidential election in April or May.



Considering the procedures of the Constitutional Court following impeachment, it could take up to six months for a decision, and with three Constitutional Court justices currently vacant, they argue that this resignation is much faster than impeachment.



[Lee Yang-soo/Chairman of the People Power Party's Political Stabilization Task Force: "We are proposing an orderly resignation that is faster than impeachment and has a clearer timeline."]



However, there are interpretations that this is a countermeasure to prevent the passage of the impeachment bill scheduled for the 14th of this month and is also in consideration of the upcoming high court ruling on the election law case involving Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, expected in the first half of next year.



Within the party, there are many lawmakers who find it hard to ignore the worsening public opinion and are willing to participate in the impeachment vote, but it remains uncertain whether President Yoon will accept the party's recommendations.



[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party lawmaker: "Supporting impeachment is a responsibility that our ruling party must take. My fellow lawmakers are hearing this."]



The Democratic Party has repeatedly urged the passage of impeachment bill, arguing that the People Power Party's early resignation plan will not gain public support.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader: "I wonder if the public will agree to keep a serious criminal in that position until then."]



Meanwhile, the People Power Party's floor leader election scheduled for the day after tomorrow (12.12) will be contested in a one-on-one format between five-term lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, who is supported by the pro-Yoon faction, and four-term lawmaker Kim Tae-ho, who is backed by the pro-Han faction.



This is KBS News, Jeong Ah-yeon.



