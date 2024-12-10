National Assembly passes ‘Permanent Special Prosecutor Bill’, ‘Resolution for Swift Arrest’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



The proposal for a special prosecutor to investigate the martial law declaration and a resolution calling for the swift arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol and others passed the National Assembly today (Dec. 10).



In the case of the special prosecutor bill, more than twenty votes in favor came from the ruling party.



It is expected to have an impact on the vote for the presidential impeachment this weekend.



Reporter Kim Seong-joo reports.



[Report]



[“I declare that the request for investigation by the special prosecutor has been passed as per the amendment of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.”]



The 'Permanent Special Prosecutor on Insurrection Bill' targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed in the National Assembly.



Out of 287 members present, 209 voted in favor, with 22 votes coming from "pro-Han" members within the ruling party.



Unlike regular special prosecutors, the president cannot exercise the right to veto a bill over a permanent special prosecutor, but it remains uncertain whether the president will appoint the special prosecutor recommended by the opposition.



[Kim Seung-won/Democratic Party Member: “I warn the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Remember that not following the procedures set forth in the Permanent Special Prosecutor Act, and any acts of obstructing the introduction of the special prosecutor will also be considered part of insurrection crimes.”]



The 'Resolution for the Swift Arrest of Insurrection Crime Suspects' calling for the arrest of President Yoon and seven others related to the martial law declaration also passed the plenary session with 190 votes in favor out of 288 present.



In the ruling party, three members, including Jo Kyung-tae, Kim Sang-wook, and Kim Ye-ji, voted in favor, while three others abstained.



[Shin Jeong-hoon/Democratic Party Member: “This calls for the swift arrest of seven key suspects of insurrection crimes who participated in the unconstitutional martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol.”]



While the 'Permanent Special Prosecutor Bill' and the 'Resolution for Swift Arrest' passed the plenary session one after the other, the People Power Party participated in voting without opposing discussions.



This confirms a consensus within the ruling party regarding President Yoon's early resignation, which is expected to influence the upcoming vote on the second impeachment motion scheduled for the 14th.



Today, the plenary session reported the impeachment motion against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, proposed by the Democratic Party, which is set to be voted on in the plenary session on the 12th.



In the meantime, the Democratic Party has formed a 'Special Task Force for the Insurrection Situation' chaired by Kim Min-seok.



This is KBS News Kim Seong-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!