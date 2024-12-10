News 9

National Assembly passes unilaterally downsized 2025 budget bill

입력 2024.12.10 (22:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 10), the National Assembly's plenary session passed the budget for next year.

This is the first time in history that the opposition party has unilaterally amended the budget, cutting 4.1 trillion won.

Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged the government to prepare for a supplementary budget draft.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

[“I declare that it has been passed.”]

The budget for next year has been finalized at 673.3 trillion won, which is 4.1 trillion won less than the government's proposal.

The ruling and opposition parties had differences in opinion, including over increasing the local regional currency budget. They held negotiations just before the plenary session but failed to reach an agreement, and ultimately, only the opposition's cuts were reflected in the budget that passed the National Assembly.

The vote was 183 in favor, 94 against, and 1 abstention.

This is the first time in constitutional history that the government's budget proposal has passed the plenary session without bipartisan agreement.

First, the contingency fund, which was originally set at 4.8 trillion won, has been reduced to half, to 2.4 trillion won, and the budget for repaying government bonds has also been cut by 500 billion won.

The special activity funds for the presidential office, prosecution, and police have been completely eliminated.

Of the 50.5 billion won budget related to the government's 'Blue Whale Project', 49.7 billion won has been cut, and the budget for the Yongsan Park development project has also been reduced by 22.9 billion won.

[Park Jeong/National Assembly Budget and Settlement Special Committee Chair/Democratic Party: “The scale of the cut, 4.1 trillion won, is only 0.6% of the government budget proposal, and I would like to say that the claim that it harms the people and businesses is completely groundless.”]

[Park Soo-min/National Assembly Budget and Settlement Special Committee Member/People Power Party: “We need to worry about next year's economy. What effect do you expect by unilaterally cutting the government's budget proposal?”]

Speaker Woo Won-shik has asked the government to begin preparing for a supplementary budget draft as soon as the execution of next year's budget starts.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: “The budget for 2025 will pass like this, but this is not the end. Areas that need to be increased for the recovery of people's livelihoods and the economy should be expanded through a supplementary budget.”]

The government has drawn the line on the possibility of an immediate supplementary budget, but considering the recent economic situation and external conditions, there are predictions that discussions will be inevitable in the new year.

Today, the National Assembly also processed 20 budget-related bills, including a revision of the income tax law to abolish the financial investment income tax and to postpone taxation on virtual assets for two years.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National Assembly passes unilaterally downsized 2025 budget bill
    • 입력 2024-12-10 22:49:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 10), the National Assembly's plenary session passed the budget for next year.

This is the first time in history that the opposition party has unilaterally amended the budget, cutting 4.1 trillion won.

Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged the government to prepare for a supplementary budget draft.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

[“I declare that it has been passed.”]

The budget for next year has been finalized at 673.3 trillion won, which is 4.1 trillion won less than the government's proposal.

The ruling and opposition parties had differences in opinion, including over increasing the local regional currency budget. They held negotiations just before the plenary session but failed to reach an agreement, and ultimately, only the opposition's cuts were reflected in the budget that passed the National Assembly.

The vote was 183 in favor, 94 against, and 1 abstention.

This is the first time in constitutional history that the government's budget proposal has passed the plenary session without bipartisan agreement.

First, the contingency fund, which was originally set at 4.8 trillion won, has been reduced to half, to 2.4 trillion won, and the budget for repaying government bonds has also been cut by 500 billion won.

The special activity funds for the presidential office, prosecution, and police have been completely eliminated.

Of the 50.5 billion won budget related to the government's 'Blue Whale Project', 49.7 billion won has been cut, and the budget for the Yongsan Park development project has also been reduced by 22.9 billion won.

[Park Jeong/National Assembly Budget and Settlement Special Committee Chair/Democratic Party: “The scale of the cut, 4.1 trillion won, is only 0.6% of the government budget proposal, and I would like to say that the claim that it harms the people and businesses is completely groundless.”]

[Park Soo-min/National Assembly Budget and Settlement Special Committee Member/People Power Party: “We need to worry about next year's economy. What effect do you expect by unilaterally cutting the government's budget proposal?”]

Speaker Woo Won-shik has asked the government to begin preparing for a supplementary budget draft as soon as the execution of next year's budget starts.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: “The budget for 2025 will pass like this, but this is not the end. Areas that need to be increased for the recovery of people's livelihoods and the economy should be expanded through a supplementary budget.”]

The government has drawn the line on the possibility of an immediate supplementary budget, but considering the recent economic situation and external conditions, there are predictions that discussions will be inevitable in the new year.

Today, the National Assembly also processed 20 budget-related bills, including a revision of the income tax law to abolish the financial investment income tax and to postpone taxation on virtual assets for two years.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.