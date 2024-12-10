News 9

Prosecution determines President Yoon “mastermind of insurrection”

입력 2024.12.10 (23:04)

[Anchor]

The prosecution investigating the martial law declaration has effectively designated President Yoon as the mastermind of the insurrection.

It has been confirmed that this was stated in the arrest warrant request for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Report by reporter Yang Sung-mo.

[Report]

The prosecution has identified President Yoon Suk Yeol to be at the center of the martial law declaration.

The Special Investigation Headquarters prosecution investigating the martial law declaration stated in the arrest warrant request for former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun that President Yoon and Minister Kim conspired to incite an insurrection.

It is alleged that on the 3rd, during the state of emergency martial law, Minister Kim was ordered by President Yoon to deploy the military to the National Assembly and other locations.

The prosecution views Minister Kim as a 'key participant in the insurrection,' and considers President Yoon, who conspired with him, as the highest authority, effectively determining him as the 'insurrection mastermind.'

Article 87 of the Criminal Code divides the crime of insurrection into 'mastermind,' 'key participant,' and 'simple participant,' stipulating that the mastermind is subject to the death penalty, life imprisonment, or life detention.

However, it is reported that the arrest warrant did not directly refer to President Yoon as the 'mastermind.'

It has also been reported that Minister Kim stated during the prosecution's investigation that he had discussed martial law with President Yoon several days before it was declared.

The police are also accelerating their investigation by booking President Yoon as a suspect in the insurrection case, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials is actively carrying out their investigation, filing a separate arrest warrant for Minister Kim.

Additionally, today (Dec. 10), the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command revealed in the National Assembly that he had received orders from President Yoon to remove lawmakers, indicating that the investigation into President Yoon is likely to accelerate further.

With the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office all hastening their investigations, there are predictions that a direct investigation into President Yoon, including searches of the presidential office and residence, is imminent.

This is KBS News, Yang Sung-mo.

양성모
양성모 기자

