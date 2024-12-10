News 9

Court reviews arrest warrant for former Defense Minister

입력 2024.12.10 (23:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The court is currently reviewing the arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Former Minister Kim has waived his opportunity to explain himself to the court today (12.10).

Let's connect with our reporter.

Reporter Lee Jae-hee! The court is making a judgment related to the emergency martial law declaration for the first time.

When can we expect a decision?

[Report]

Yes, the review of the arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim is underway at the Seoul Central District Court since 3 PM.

The decision on whether to arrest him is expected to be made as early as tonight.

Former Minister Kim is facing charges of engaging in an insurrection and abuse of power.

In a previous investigation by the prosecution, it is reported that former Minister Kim stated that he drafted a proclamation containing unconstitutional content and discussed it with President Yoon.

This morning, former Minister Kim stated, "All responsibility lies solely with me," and waived the warrant review.

As a result, only the prosecutors attended the court, and the review concluded in about 20 minutes.

If the court issues the arrest warrant, the prosecution, which has been criticized for lacking investigative authority over insurrection charges, will breathe a sigh of relief.

This is expected to strengthen the investigation into President Yoon's insurrection charges.

There are also speculations that President Yoon, who is already under a travel ban, may receive a summons notice as early as this week.

Additionally, the prosecution has summoned the current Defense Counterintelligence Commander, Yeo In-hyeong, as a suspect for the first time among the active-duty military leadership in relation to this incident.

Commander Yeo, who is a school junior of President Yoon and former Minister Kim, is identified as a key figure who led the martial law incident by deploying troops to the National Assembly and the Election Commission and attempting to arrest politicians.

The prosecution is reportedly focusing on whether Commander Yeo conspired with President Yoon and former Minister Kim in advance regarding the martial law.

This has been Lee Jae-hee from KBS News at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court reviews arrest warrant for former Defense Minister
    • 입력 2024-12-10 23:14:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The court is currently reviewing the arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Former Minister Kim has waived his opportunity to explain himself to the court today (12.10).

Let's connect with our reporter.

Reporter Lee Jae-hee! The court is making a judgment related to the emergency martial law declaration for the first time.

When can we expect a decision?

[Report]

Yes, the review of the arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim is underway at the Seoul Central District Court since 3 PM.

The decision on whether to arrest him is expected to be made as early as tonight.

Former Minister Kim is facing charges of engaging in an insurrection and abuse of power.

In a previous investigation by the prosecution, it is reported that former Minister Kim stated that he drafted a proclamation containing unconstitutional content and discussed it with President Yoon.

This morning, former Minister Kim stated, "All responsibility lies solely with me," and waived the warrant review.

As a result, only the prosecutors attended the court, and the review concluded in about 20 minutes.

If the court issues the arrest warrant, the prosecution, which has been criticized for lacking investigative authority over insurrection charges, will breathe a sigh of relief.

This is expected to strengthen the investigation into President Yoon's insurrection charges.

There are also speculations that President Yoon, who is already under a travel ban, may receive a summons notice as early as this week.

Additionally, the prosecution has summoned the current Defense Counterintelligence Commander, Yeo In-hyeong, as a suspect for the first time among the active-duty military leadership in relation to this incident.

Commander Yeo, who is a school junior of President Yoon and former Minister Kim, is identified as a key figure who led the martial law incident by deploying troops to the National Assembly and the Election Commission and attempting to arrest politicians.

The prosecution is reportedly focusing on whether Commander Yeo conspired with President Yoon and former Minister Kim in advance regarding the martial law.

This has been Lee Jae-hee from KBS News at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.
이재희
이재희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.