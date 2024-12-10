Court reviews arrest warrant for former Defense Minister

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The court is currently reviewing the arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



Former Minister Kim has waived his opportunity to explain himself to the court today (12.10).



Let's connect with our reporter.



Reporter Lee Jae-hee! The court is making a judgment related to the emergency martial law declaration for the first time.



When can we expect a decision?



[Report]



Yes, the review of the arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim is underway at the Seoul Central District Court since 3 PM.



The decision on whether to arrest him is expected to be made as early as tonight.



Former Minister Kim is facing charges of engaging in an insurrection and abuse of power.



In a previous investigation by the prosecution, it is reported that former Minister Kim stated that he drafted a proclamation containing unconstitutional content and discussed it with President Yoon.



This morning, former Minister Kim stated, "All responsibility lies solely with me," and waived the warrant review.



As a result, only the prosecutors attended the court, and the review concluded in about 20 minutes.



If the court issues the arrest warrant, the prosecution, which has been criticized for lacking investigative authority over insurrection charges, will breathe a sigh of relief.



This is expected to strengthen the investigation into President Yoon's insurrection charges.



There are also speculations that President Yoon, who is already under a travel ban, may receive a summons notice as early as this week.



Additionally, the prosecution has summoned the current Defense Counterintelligence Commander, Yeo In-hyeong, as a suspect for the first time among the active-duty military leadership in relation to this incident.



Commander Yeo, who is a school junior of President Yoon and former Minister Kim, is identified as a key figure who led the martial law incident by deploying troops to the National Assembly and the Election Commission and attempting to arrest politicians.



The prosecution is reportedly focusing on whether Commander Yeo conspired with President Yoon and former Minister Kim in advance regarding the martial law.



This has been Lee Jae-hee from KBS News at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!