No statement from Presidential Office, preparations underway for investigation

[Anchor]



The prosecution has identified the president as the pinnacle of the insurrection, and there have been statements from the Special Forces commander indicating that the president gave direct orders for lawmakers to be pulled out.



All circumstances are putting increasing pressure on President Yoon.



Let's connect to the presidential office.



Reporter Lee Hyeon-jun! First, regarding the Special Forces commander's statement, it could serve as evidence that the president directly commanded the martial law; what is the response from the presidential office?



[Reporter]



Today (Dec. 10), it has been confirmed that there will not be an issuing of a statement for now.



There seems to be a sense of bewilderment within the presidential office regarding the claim that President Yoon directly ordered lawmakers to be pulled out.



As the impact of the statement grows, it appears that internal discussions are ongoing.



It is also reported that a verification process is being conducted with President Yoon.



The presidential office has not commented on the passing of the bill in the plenary session for a permanent special prosecutor to clarify the circumstances surrounding the martial law situation.



[Anchor]



There are also reports that President Yoon is preparing for an investigation.



[Reporter]



The presidential office is said to be reviewing legal measures in preparation for a forced investigation.



If there is a search and seizure at the presidential office or the residence, it seems likely that they will respond with voluntary submission of documents.



President Yoon is reported to already be seeking legal representation.



It is expected that a team of lawyers will be formed, centered around legal professionals close to President Yoon, including those from the presidential office.



Meanwhile, the government has appealed for stable governance, stating that if all the ministers responsible for public safety, including Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, are impeached, it could pose a significant risk to the daily lives of the citizens.



This has been a report from the presidential office.



