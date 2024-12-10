Police investigate National Police Commissioner and Seoul Police Chief

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police are directly investigating the police leadership who controlled access to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law.



They are currently investigating National Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik.



They have also demanded the attendance of those who participated in the emergency martial law cabinet meeting.



Reporter Park Hee-bong has the details.



[Report]



Access control to the National Assembly was carried out twice during the emergency martial law.



["(We also acted under orders….) Who gave that order? That’s illegal!"]



In relation to this access control order, the police special investigation team on emergency martial law is summoning and investigating National Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik.



The special team is expected to question Commissioner Cho and others about the circumstances under which the National Assembly control order was issued and whether it was intended to prevent the vote to lift the martial law.



Previously, Commissioner Cho stated that the first access control was made based on his judgment, and that he ordered the second access control at the request of Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who was the martial law commander at the time and pursuant to the proclamation.



[Cho Ji-ho/National Police Commissioner/Dec. 5/ National Assembly Administration Committee: "I issued the order to the Seoul Police Chief after seeing the proclamation that came out through the media."]



The special investigation team is also requesting the attendance of Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who asked Commissioner Cho to control access to the National Assembly, and is coordinating schedules.



Additionally, the special investigation team has demanded the attendance of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and 10 other cabinet members who attended the emergency martial law cabinet meeting, and it has been reported that one of them has already completed their investigation.



Prime Minister Han has been reported for charges of insurrection and has become a suspect.



If the summons investigations of Prime Minister Han and other cabinet members proceed consecutively, it is expected to impact the operation of the government.



The police special investigation team has stated that if the accused, including Prime Minister Han, refuse to attend, they will promptly initiate legal procedures, including compulsory investigations.



This is KBS News reporter Park Hee-bong.



