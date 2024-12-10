Rallies calling for Yoon's resignation continues in front of National Assembly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In front of the National Assembly today (Dec. 10), rallies calling for President Yoon's immediate resignation and impeachment continued.



There has also been backlash from organizations appointed by the president, such as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Park Sun-young, the chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, was appointed on the 6th, which was after the declaration of martial law.



Just before taking office, she posted on social media, "Now that the impeachment has been rejected, the President of the Republic of Korea is Yoon Suk Yeol."



Criticism erupted over whether this was an endorsement of the martial law, and she faced fierce opposition from her first day in office.



["We oppose Park Sun-young! We oppose! We oppose!"]



Civic groups attempted to block her from entering the office.



["We oppose Park Sun-young, appointed by a leader of insurrection!"]



Chairperson Park emphasized balance and fairness in her inaugural address.



[Park Sun-young/Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission: "I will strive to operate from a balanced perspective, in a more efficient and fair manner, without shame to the people."]



The opposition-recommended standing committee member did not attend the inauguration ceremony, and the secretary-general notified his resignation.



Dissent also erupted within the National Human Rights Commission.



At the Human Rights Day ceremony, representatives from human rights organizations held a press conference and confronted Chairperson Ahn Chang-ho.



[Civic Group: "The National Human Rights Commission, known as the last bastion of human rights, is deeply saddened that it could not express any position on the current martial law situation."]



Declarations of the current state affairs and rallies continued today.



Representatives from over 30 universities gathered to launch the 'National University Student Assembly for Yoon Suk Yeol's Resignation,' and many people citizens gathered in front of the National Assembly for a rally demanding his resignation.



[Park Hye-ran/Rally Participant: "I came here because I thought that if we add even one more to the headcount, it could bring out more show of action. I hope for immediate resignation."]



Although the martial law itself has been resolved, the chaos and conflict that began that day are spreading throughout civil society.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-woo.



