U.S. media: South Korea's political dysfunction deepens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. media outlets reported on President Yoon's travel ban, evaluating that South Korea's governance system has effectively come to a standstill.



The U.S. State Department stated that President Biden's dialogue partner in South Korea is President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This is KBS correspondent Kim Kyung-soo in Washington.



[Report]



Most U.S. media quickly reported on the news of President Yoon Suk Yeol's travel ban.



The New York Times assessed that "South Korea's political dysfunction deepened," stating that "the travel ban shows how President Yoon's grip on his own government is coming unglued."



Additionally, The Washington Post diagnosed that "the nation's governance system has been effectively paralyzed," while CNN pointed out that "President Yoon's political survival now hangs in tatters."



Contrary to the tone of the media, the U.S. State Department expressed hope that political disagreements in South Korea would be resolved peacefully in accordance with the rule of law.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also mentioned South Korea's democratic resilience.



[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "What we want to see and what we have been pleased to see over the past few days is the democratic resilience of the Republic of Korea during the period of testing and uncertainty."]



When asked who President Biden's counterpart in South Korea is, he responded:



[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "President Yoon is the President of Korea, and the political process in Korea will play out as it should under Korea's laws and Korea's constitution."]



While the Biden administration, with just over a month left in its term, is actively sending messages regarding South Korea's political situation, the incoming Trump administration has yet to release any significant stance.



This is KBS News Kim Kyung-soo from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!